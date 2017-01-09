China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Steamed Pumpkin Buns (Two Ways)

8 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Yummy and colorful Chinese steamed pumpkin buns.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.comSteamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.com

I love to play with the dough when I started making basic Chinese steamed buns (Mantou) at home. At the very beginning, I use hand kneading and spent a quite long happy kitchen life with all kinds of dough balls. Earlier this year, I got a stand mixer as a birthday gift. From that time, I started a new period in which I made steamed stuff from starch at least twice a week.

Compared with soft and milky bread (like this one), the dough of steamed buns is much easier  to make. They have a denser texture and plain taste. But we can always do some changes and make plain steamed buns colorful and interesting.

I have listed two ways of making a wonderful steamed pumpkin buns. You can make pure yellow pumpkin buns or make a swirl version mixing with a white dough. Pleaser weight the pumpkin cubes after peeling. As pumpkin contains a large amount of water, there is no need to add extra water in the dough.

Steamed pumpkin buns

To make pure pumpkin buns

  • 250g pumpkin cubes
  • 300g all purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • pinch of salt
  • 2-4 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoon instant yeast (1 and 1/2 teaspoon in summer)

Steps

Clean the pumpkin; remove the skin and the filling, cut into small cubes. Place all the cubes in a steamer.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

steam for around 20 minutes until well softened. Then blend it until really smooth. Set aside to cool down to Luke warm.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

In a mixing bowl of a stand mixer, add all-purpose flour, salt, sugar and yeast then pour in pumpkin puree.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

Knead for 6-8 minutes until you get a smooth, elastic and soft dough. Transfer it to a bowl and cover with plastic wrapper until the dough is almost double in size.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

Divide the dough to two halves. Shape one of the two halves into a long log.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

Cut it into 8 small portions. Then repeat to finish the other half.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

Set up the steamer by adding enough cold water to a large pot. Place the buns into a lined steamer and then count 15 minutes after the water boils. Wait for 3-5 minutes and lift the cover. Serve warm.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns

Steamed pumpkin buns |chinasichuanfood.com

If you want to make the swirl version: make plain white dough according to Chinese steamed buns. We need half of the pumpkin dough.

Re-knead the two dough balls until smooth again and roll each one out to a large rectangle (around 20cm long and 9cm wide). Lay the pumpkin wrapper over the white one and then roll the layered wrapper up tightly.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.com

Divide the long log into two shorter ones. Take one out and slightly press the log to make it longer and tighter when rolling on the operating board.With a sharp knife, discard the two ends and cut the remaining part into 6 equal portions. Repeat to finish all.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.com

Set up the steamer by adding enough cold water to a large pot. Place the buns into a lined steamer and then count 15 minutes after the water boils. Wait for 3-5 minutes and lift the cover. Serve warm.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 1 vote
Print
Steamed Pumpkin Buns (Two Ways)
Prep Time
2 hrs
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
2 hrs 20 mins
 
Two ways of making healthy and colorful pumpkin buns
Course: Breakfast, dim sum
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: mantou, Pumpkin
Servings: 24 Making around 24 small buns
Calories: 80 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Pumpkin dough
  • 250 g pumpkin cubes
  • 300 g all purpose flour , plus more for dusting
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 2-4 tbsp. sugar
  • 2.5 tsp. instant yeast , 2 tsp. in summer
White dough
  • 150 g all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. instant yeast
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • 75 g water , or 10ml more if needed
  • a tiny pinch of salt , around 1.5% of the dough
Instructions
Pure Pumpkin buns (I kept the other half for the second version)
  1. Clean the pumpkin; remove the skin and the filling, cut into small cubes.
  2. Place all the cubes in a steamer and steam for around 20 minutes until well softened. Then blend it until really smooth. Set aside to cool down to Luke warm.
  3. In a mixing bowl of a stand mixer, add all-purpose flour, salt, sugar and yeast then pour in pumpkin puree. Knead for 6-8 minutes until you get a smooth, elastic and soft dough. Transfer it to a bowl and cover with plastic wrapper until the dough is almost double in size.
  4. Dust your operating board with a thin layer of flour and re-knead the dough until the surface becomes smooth again.
  5. Divide the dough to two halves. Shape one of the two halves into a long log. Cut it into 8 small portions. Then repeat to finish the other half.
  6. Set up the steamer by adding enough cold water to a large pot. Place the buns into a lined steamer and then count 15 minutes after the water boils. Wait for 3-5 minutes and lift the cover. Serve warm.
Swirl version (white dough+ half pumpkin dough)
  1. Make plain white dough according to Chinese steamed buns. We need half of the pumpkin dough.
  2. Re-knead the two dough balls until smooth again and roll each one out to a large rectangle (around 20cm long and 9cm wide). Lay the pumpkin wrapper over the white one and then roll the layered wrapper up tightly. Divide the long log into two shorter ones. Take one out and slightly press the log to make it longer and tighter when rolling on the operating board.
  3. With a sharp knife, discard the two ends and cut the remaining part into 6 equal portions. Repeat to finish all.
  4. Set up the steamer by adding enough cold water to a large pot. Place the buns into a lined steamer and then count 15 minutes after the water boils. Wait for 3-5 minutes and lift the cover. Serve warm.
Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single bun.

Nutrition Facts
Steamed Pumpkin Buns (Two Ways)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 80
% Daily Value*
Sodium 1mg 0%
Potassium 26mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 17g 6%
Sugars 2g
Protein 2g 4%
Calcium 0.3%
Iron 4.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Steamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.com

Steamed Pumpkin Buns| chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. This sounds great, I loved buying pumpkin flavour mantous in China and would love to make some myself. I’m wondering which type of pumpkin would commonly be used for these?

    Reply

    • Julia,
      I cannot give the exact type name of the pumpkin I use in the recipe. But it is quite big, with dark yellow color and quite sweet.

      Reply

    • Yes, you can use sweet potato as a substitute. But I do not know the exact amount currently since the water contained in the two ingredient are different.

      Reply


  3. Hi Elaine,
    I’ve tried various Mantou recipes over the past year but I always end up to say yours are the best ones…

    Thank your this great recipe, it works great for this season. (I know it is Mooncake time but I’m too scared of making them ^^ ) So I’ll try some pumping Mantous maybe even in shape of a pumpkin….

    Is it possible to use Butternut Squash instead of pumpkin? (Just because that’s what I have mostly all the time here…

    Happy Mid Autumn Festival to you!

    Nicole

    Reply

    • Nicole,
      Thanks for such a lovely comment. And I a so sorry for the late reply. We had too many holidays in the past two weeks.
      Butternut squash should work fine for this recipe. Go ahead and use them.

      Reply

  4. Hi Elaine, I was going to try your recipe today, but there must be a mistake for the white dough-150 g flour and 150 g water, the dough was so runny….. the pumpkin dough was perfect… could you help me out please… your buns are beautiful … thank you 🙏

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。