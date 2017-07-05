Spicy and extremely chunky peanuts combined with Szechuan peppercorn and dried chili. It is not only one of the most famous snack in China, but also considered as a great partner for a drink among meals.

This snack has a lovely Chinese name “酒鬼花生”, literally means drunkard’s peanuts because it is extremely popular among drunkards. It is very common in China but I received a recipe request several days ago. Since it is really a great snack for summer, so I started making a small batch after that.

We soak the peanuts with water overnight and then message them to remove the skins. To simplify the process, you can use store-bought peeled peanuts.

Ingredients:

2 cups raw peanuts

oil for frying the peanuts

5-7 dried chili pepper, sliced and remove the seeds

1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn, whole seed

1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn powder (ground after toasting)

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

Salt to taste (recommend 1.5 teaspoon)

Steps:

Soak the peanuts with water overnight until you can easily remove the skins.

Then drain the peanuts slightly and rub the peanuts with both hands forcefully. The skins will be separated. Then peal the remaining skins.

Transfer the peanuts into an air-tight bag and freeze for 3-4 hours. This step is the key secret for extra chunky texture.

Place peanuts into a pan and add enough oil to cover. Heat over medium fire until the peanuts start to sizzle and floating on the surface. Transfer out and drain off the oil.

Re-add around 1/2 tablespoon of oil and fry Sichuan peppercorn and chili pepper shreds until aromatic. Place the peanuts in. Mix with salt, five spice powder, Sichuan pepper, sugar, salt and white pepper.

Transfer them to an air-tight container, covered and store for 2-3 days until the mala flavor is well absorbed.