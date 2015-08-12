China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Skinny Chinese Pan-Fried Fish

22 Comments

This is an unknown dish for most readers outside China. I have not heard of it until I met my husband and his family. In Chinese, we name it as 糍粑鱼, with the English translation glutinous rice cake fish. Surely we will fail to find any glutinous rice cake in the dish. We use this term to describe that similar pan-frying process.

Skinny Chinese Pan-Fried Fish

I am using a grass carp, which is the most popular and inexpensive edible fish in China. This dish is originated from Chinese Hubei province. I get the recipe from my mother in law. You can replace it with other fishes, just choose fat ones.

Hubei province is known as Chinese fish and rice fields. Fat grass carps are harvested every year. It is a custom for people to dry some grass carps naturally to enjoy in cold winter days. Traditionally, this recipes calls for dried fish. I find out a easy version by using it, you can make yummy, skinny pan-fried fish with marinated fresh fish chunks.

Skinny Chinese Pan-Fried Fish

skinny Chinese pan-fried fish

5 from 2 votes
Print
Skinny Chinese Pan-Fried Fish
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Skinny Chinese Pan-fried fish
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: fish, Pan-Fried
Servings: 2
Calories: 742 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1000 g grass carp , remove head and tail (you can ask your fish monger to help)
  • 4 dried chili pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic , minced
  • 1 stalk scallion , minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon white sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
Marinating sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cooking wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon whole Sichuan peppercorn , optional
  • 1.5 tsp. salt
  • 2 stalks scallion , minced
  • 1 thumb ginger , minced
Instructions
  1. Cut the fish into large chunks around 3-4 cm thick. And then add all the marinating sauce. Mix well and then transfer to an airtight bag, refrigerate for around 2 days.
  2. Transfer the fish out. Remove the ginger and scallion attached; drain the fish chunks with kitchen paper.
  3. Heat up cooking oil in a pan, place the fish chunks in. Do not turn them over at the beginning, turn over to fry the next side one side becomes slightly golden brown.
  4. Add garlic, dried pepper, scallion and garlic. Fry for another half minute until fragrance. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar and white sesame seeds. Mix well and enjoy, possibly with a cup of beer.
Nutrition Facts
Skinny Chinese Pan-Fried Fish
Amount Per Serving
Calories 742 Calories from Fat 315
% Daily Value*
Fat 35g54%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Cholesterol 330mg110%
Sodium 2186mg95%
Potassium 1748mg50%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 90g180%
Vitamin A 910IU18%
Vitamin C 12mg15%
Calcium 213mg21%
Iron 6.6mg37%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Skinny Chinese Pan-Fried Fish

Comments

Chinese Pantry

