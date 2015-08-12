This is an unknown dish for most readers outside China. I have not heard of it until I met my husband and his family. In Chinese, we name it as 糍粑鱼, with the English translation glutinous rice cake fish. Surely we will fail to find any glutinous rice cake in the dish. We use this term to describe that similar pan-frying process.
I am using a grass carp, which is the most popular and inexpensive edible fish in China. This dish is originated from Chinese Hubei province. I get the recipe from my mother in law. You can replace it with other fishes, just choose fat ones.
Hubei province is known as Chinese fish and rice fields. Fat grass carps are harvested every year. It is a custom for people to dry some grass carps naturally to enjoy in cold winter days. Traditionally, this recipes calls for dried fish. I find out a easy version by using it, you can make yummy, skinny pan-fried fish with marinated fresh fish chunks.
- 1000 g grass carp , remove head and tail (you can ask your fish monger to help)
- 4 dried chili pepper
- 3 cloves garlic , minced
- 1 stalk scallion , minced
- 1/4 teaspoon white sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/8 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons cooking wine
- 1/4 teaspoon whole Sichuan peppercorn , optional
- 1.5 tsp. salt
- 2 stalks scallion , minced
- 1 thumb ginger , minced
Cut the fish into large chunks around 3-4 cm thick. And then add all the marinating sauce. Mix well and then transfer to an airtight bag, refrigerate for around 2 days.
Transfer the fish out. Remove the ginger and scallion attached; drain the fish chunks with kitchen paper.
Heat up cooking oil in a pan, place the fish chunks in. Do not turn them over at the beginning, turn over to fry the next side one side becomes slightly golden brown.
Add garlic, dried pepper, scallion and garlic. Fry for another half minute until fragrance. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar and white sesame seeds. Mix well and enjoy, possibly with a cup of beer.
Comments
C. Voormeij says
I coat mine in some cornflour; makes them very moist inside and very crunchy on the outside. Yummy!!!!
Elaine says
Right, you get it, C. Thanks for much for the feedback!