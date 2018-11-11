This is a simplified easy sweet and sour rib recipe with only two steps. You will be amazed about how simple but delicious it can be.

Sweet and sour ribs, possibly is the most popular dish among my family, loved by both the children and the older generation. I love to cook it a lot, but found it is quite time consuming. During this year’s trip of the family summer holiday, we have finally figure out a simplified method of making extremely yummy sweet and sour ribs in just two steps. Can you image two step sweet and sour ribs?

First let’s find some of the difficulties of the traditional sweet and sour sauce

In order to make the sweet and sour ribs red and bright, sugar color (糖色) is commonly used. Frying sugar color with a small amount of oil or water until turns brownly red. Then add warm water to make the sugar color. It can be a disaster for lots of kitchen beginners. The oil might splash. Your dish can be slightly bitter because the sugar color may be over fried. Great chefs can master this easily but it is not friendly for beginners. Deep-frying ribs can be quite time consuming and not economic. We need to use a large pot of oil in order to evenly fry the ribs.

Now let’s understand the difference between the two version.

Traditional sweet and sour ribs are crispy and chewier. With more oil of course. Difficult to operate at home. This version contains only oil from the ribs. Ribs are softer and much more flavored.

Cook’s Note

Ask your butcher to cut your ribs into smaller pieces so the ribs can be better flavored. Do not add too much water in the second simmering process, otherwise it takes so long to thicken the sauce. Watch careful in the last 5 minutes when most of the water is cooked off. Avoid over burnt sugar. Divide the vinegar into two batches due to the volatilization of acetic acid. Keep 1/3 of the vinegar and add at the last stage can give your ribs a obvious sour taste. You can transfer the ribs out with or without the sugar layer at the bottom of the pot. Picking the ribs out only is a healthier option. I do this for my children. But the left oil and sugar mixture is extremely delicious, although may bring troubles with body weight. If you want to re-heat the dish, add around 1/4 cup of water and reheat over slow fire.

Ingredients

800g ribs, cut into 3 cm pieces

1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine

2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 cup rock sugar or brown sugar

1 thumb ginger

3 tbsp. black vinegar, divided

1 scallion

toasted white sesame seed for garnishing

Instructions

In a large pot with enough boiling water, add ribs, cooking wine, ginger and scallion. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the ribs change color and turns pale. Transfer out immediately and drain.

Get a clean pot, transfer the ribs in. Add enough water to cover 2/3 of the ribs . Place sugar and light soy sauce in and 2 tablespoons of vinegar. Cover the lid, bring the content to a boiling and slow down the fire and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the lid, use high fire to thicken the sauce until the sugar forms large bubbles in the pot. Add another tablespoon of vinegar. Mix well and serve directly.