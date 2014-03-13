Nice! Comes to my favorite Sichuan dish again! Sichuan peppercorn chicken is a featured real Sichuan dish, which is mainly flavored with Sichuan peppercorn.

This special Chicken dish is named as Sichuan Peppercorn Chicken(花椒鸡), is quite popular only in western part of China. And you may find it in real Sichuan restaurants.

My mother grew a Sichuan peppercorn tree in the back golden and I treat it as a treasure. When the peppercorn is going to be mature, I just have the feeling that see the aroma from 1 meter away.

Possibly I need to introduce Sichuan Peppercorn a little bit more. Sichuan peppercorn(花椒huajiao In Chinese) sometimes also short as Sichuan pepper or Szechuan pepper, is one of the traditional Chinese medicines. It can help to create a numb feeling of your tongue. If you ever tried the Mala taste of Sichuan cuisine, then it is Sichuan peppercorn that brings the ma taste.

The cooking method of Sichuan peppercorn chicken is similar to Szechuan Chicken -mala chicken(辣子鸡丁). However more peppercorns are used for the main taste rather than dried chili peppers.

To make this yummy Sichuan peppercorn Chicken at home, firstly Sichuan peppercorn is needed.

You can see from the picture below, I am using the fresh green Sichuan Peppercorns. They has a unique and stronger taste than dried ones. If fresh peppercorn is really hard to find, you can replace them with dried Sichuan peppercorn (soaking them firstly around 10 minutes in warm water).

And for the treatment of the chicken, I marinade it firstly with the marinating sauce and then coat with cornstarch just before frying. This creates a crispy surface and super tender inner.