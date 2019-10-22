Easy crispy sesame crusted chicken breast is quite easy to prepare and one of the best ideas for quick meals.

Firstly, I love chicken thigh more than chicken breast. Basically I do not like to cook chicken breast in my kitchen since it is so tender and so easily to be overcooked. In most of the heavily flavored Sichuan dishes, chicken thigh, even with bones can perform really nice like this mala chicken. However for milder flavored dishes like chicken and cashew, chicken breast works better since it has less raw taste due to the lack of the bones. So I learnt to cook with chicken breast.

After lots of testing, I find various secret of making the chicken tender including cornstarch, using lower temperature (oven) and this magic weapon -oyster sauce.The deep reason has not be decoded, but it really works. I believe oyster sauce has a thickened comparing with other common seasonings and can form a very good protection for chicken breast.

Then match it with steamed rice, lemon wedges, blanched vegetables and a light soy sauce drizzling. A quick meal is well prepared.

Steps

Cut the chicken breast into three thin slices. Marinating oyster sauce, ground pepper for 15 minutes. Dust with a very thin layer of starch

Brush some egg liquid on each side of the chicken breast. Pat sesame seeds on.

Heat pan firstly and spread some oil. Reduce the fire to medium fire. Place chicken breast in and fry each side for 2-3 minutes over slow fire.