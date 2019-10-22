China Sichuan Food

Sesame Crusted Chicken

Easy crispy sesame crusted chicken breast is quite easy to prepare and one of the best ideas for quick meals.

Firstly, I love chicken thigh more than chicken breast. Basically I do not like to cook chicken breast in my kitchen since it is so tender and so easily to be overcooked.  In most of the heavily flavored Sichuan dishes, chicken thigh, even with bones can perform really nice like this mala chicken.  However for milder flavored dishes like chicken and cashew, chicken breast works better since it has less raw taste due to the lack of the bones.  So I learnt to cook with chicken breast.

After lots of testing, I find various secret of making the chicken tender including cornstarch, using lower temperature (oven) and this magic weapon -oyster sauce.The deep reason has not be decoded, but it really works.   I believe oyster sauce has a thickened comparing with other common seasonings and can form a very good protection for chicken breast.

Sesame Crusted Chicken |chinasichuanfood.com

Then match it with steamed rice, lemon wedges, blanched vegetables and a light soy sauce drizzling. A quick meal is well prepared.

Steps

Cut the chicken breast into three thin slices. Marinating oyster sauce, ground pepper for 15 minutes. Dust with a very thin layer of starchsesame crusted chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Brush some egg liquid on each side of the chicken breast. Pat sesame seeds on. sesame crusted chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat pan firstly and spread some oil. Reduce the fire to medium fire. Place chicken breast in and fry each side for 2-3 minutes over slow fire.

sesame crusted chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Sesame Crusted Chicken |chinasichuanfood.com

Sesame Crusted Chicken |chinasichuanfood.com

Sesame Crusted Chicken |chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Sesame Crusted Chicken
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Servings: 2
Calories: 440 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 chicken breast
Marinating
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • pinch of black pepper
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch ,for coating
Coating
  • 1/4 cup black sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup white sesame seeds
  • 1 egg
Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. ginger juice
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
Instructions

  1. Cut the chicken breast into three thin slices. Marinating with soy sauce, oyster sauce, ground pepper for 15 minutes. Then dust with a very thin layer of cornstarch

  2. Brush some egg liquid on each side of the chicken breast.
  3. Heat pan firstly and spread some oil. Reduce the fire to medium fire. Place chicken breast in and fry each side for 2-3 minutes over slowest fire covered.

  4. Cut into smaller pieces and serve with steamed rice, sauce and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts
Sesame Crusted Chicken
Amount Per Serving
Calories 440 Calories from Fat 234
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 26g 40%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 154mg 51%
Sodium 1195mg 50%
Potassium 624mg 18%
Total Carbohydrates 18g 6%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 1g
Protein 35g 70%
Vitamin A 3.1%
Vitamin C 1.6%
Calcium 38.4%
Iron 36.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

