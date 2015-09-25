Easy chicken and Chinese rice stick noodles stir fry with vegetables.

In terms of rice noodles, there is really a large group in China. For example, we have Shanxi rice cold noodles, Guangdong wide rice noodles and this rice stick noodles (sometimes also be referred as rice vermicelli noodles). In my last visit to the beautiful Yunan province where rice stick noodle has been featured as one of the most popular food, we tasted lots of rice stick noodles including rice stick noodles stir fry, rice stick noodle salad and rice stick noodle soup etc. Previously, in my hometown, we only have rice stick noodle soup like three treasure rice stick noodle soup with tomato, cucumber and ham.

Back home from that trip, I always have one bag of rice stick noodles in my kitchen cabinet. And the Chinese version in fact looks like this. Beautiful, right?

I am using dried rice stick noodles. We have fresh rice stick noodles, but it might be quite hard to find outside China. Usually, I re-soak them in the previous night. After soaking, cook the rice noodles in hot water for 3-5 minutes. It will become soft but chewy. Drain completely and stir fry with protein, vegetables or mushrooms. Really quick and easy.

And my personal sauce with this stir fry is Laoganma’s dou-chi chili sauce. If you do not have one bottle at home, I would recommend replacing it with other chili sauces. A light spicy taste can highlight the whole dish.

5 from 1 vote Print Rice Stick noodles Stir Fry Prep Time 2 hrs Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 2 hrs 10 mins Super easy and healthy rice stick noodles stir fried with chicken, celery and a national chili sauce from China--Douchi chili sauce. Course: staple food Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: noodles, stir fry Servings : 2 Calories : 597 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 1 bunch of rice stick noodles around 200g , dried version, if you cannot find this in local store, you can use this one from Amazon

1 cup of shredded chicken , either breast or leg

1 cup of celery

1 red pepper , cut into pieces

2 cloves garlic , sliced

1 green onion

pinch of salt

1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon Laoganma Dou-chi chili sauce , or other chili sauces

1 tablespoon cooking oil

toasted sesame seeds optional Marinating for chicken 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce

pinch of ground pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cooking wine Instructions Pre-soak the rice stick noodles with room temperature water for at least 2 hours. I usually soak them in previous night. If you are using dried rice stick noodles, soak them for around 10 minutes. Marinate chicken meat with all the seasonings. To cook the rice noodles Boil water in a deep pot, add soaked rice stick noodles in to cook for 3-5 minutes. Transfer out and drain completely. To stir fry the dish Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in your stir fry pan or wok, fry garlic and green onion white until aroma. Add shredded chicken and fry over high fire for around 30 seconds or until the chicken is almost done. Add celery and red pepper, fry for another minute until slightly soft. Add cooked rice noodles and all the other seasonings and give a big stir fry to combine everything well. Serve with chopped green onion topped. Recipe Notes You can add carrots or other vegetables or mushrooms in this dish.

Chicken can be replaced by other proteins like beef and pork. Nutrition Facts Rice Stick noodles Stir Fry Amount Per Serving Calories 597 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Total Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 19mg 6% Sodium 2435mg 101% Potassium 225mg 6% Total Carbohydrates 100g 33% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugars 2g Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 16.5% Vitamin C 25.7% Calcium 8.9% Iron 10.6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy! And this easy chow mein with shredded cabbage is highly recommended for you.