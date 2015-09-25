Easy chicken and Chinese rice stick noodles stir fry with vegetables.
In terms of rice noodles, there is really a large group in China. For example, we have Shanxi rice cold noodles, Guangdong wide rice noodles and this rice stick noodles (sometimes also be referred as rice vermicelli noodles). In my last visit to the beautiful Yunan province where rice stick noodle has been featured as one of the most popular food, we tasted lots of rice stick noodles including rice stick noodles stir fry, rice stick noodle salad and rice stick noodle soup etc. Previously, in my hometown, we only have rice stick noodle soup like three treasure rice stick noodle soup with tomato, cucumber and ham.
Back home from that trip, I always have one bag of rice stick noodles in my kitchen cabinet. And the Chinese version in fact looks like this. Beautiful, right?
I am using dried rice stick noodles. We have fresh rice stick noodles, but it might be quite hard to find outside China. Usually, I re-soak them in the previous night. After soaking, cook the rice noodles in hot water for 3-5 minutes. It will become soft but chewy. Drain completely and stir fry with protein, vegetables or mushrooms. Really quick and easy.
And my personal sauce with this stir fry is Laoganma’s dou-chi chili sauce. If you do not have one bottle at home, I would recommend replacing it with other chili sauces. A light spicy taste can highlight the whole dish.
- 1 bunch of rice stick noodles around 200g , dried version, if you cannot find this in local store, you can use this one from Amazon
- 1 cup of shredded chicken , either breast or leg
- 1 cup of celery
- 1 red pepper , cut into pieces
- 2 cloves garlic , sliced
- 1 green onion
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon Laoganma Dou-chi chili sauce , or other chili sauces
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- toasted sesame seeds optional
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce
- pinch of ground pepper
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon cooking wine
-
Pre-soak the rice stick noodles with room temperature water for at least 2 hours. I usually soak them in previous night. If you are using dried rice stick noodles, soak them for around 10 minutes.
-
Marinate chicken meat with all the seasonings.
-
Boil water in a deep pot, add soaked rice stick noodles in to cook for 3-5 minutes. Transfer out and drain completely.
-
Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in your stir fry pan or wok, fry garlic and green onion white until aroma. Add shredded chicken and fry over high fire for around 30 seconds or until the chicken is almost done.
-
Add celery and red pepper, fry for another minute until slightly soft.
-
Add cooked rice noodles and all the other seasonings and give a big stir fry to combine everything well.
-
Serve with chopped green onion topped.
You can add carrots or other vegetables or mushrooms in this dish.
Chicken can be replaced by other proteins like beef and pork.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy! And this easy chow mein with shredded cabbage is highly recommended for you.
Comments
firegirl says
These noodles look great! I will forward the recipe to a friend who has to avoid gluten, so the rice vermicelli should be great for her. I have only ever seen the flat ones or really thin strands before. I will need to look for these ones next time when I am in a Chinese supermarket.
Elaine says
Yes, it is really great for people on gluten free diet. I am not sure whether the round ones are available outside China. But I found Thai style rice noodles really similar on Amazon. Happy cooking.
Jackie says
It was a big success, thank you. The most useful TOP was to soak noodles before cooking them. I had given up using the rice stick noodles because they wouldn’t soften enough. No more problems now 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback, Jackie. Though it is not famous outside China, it is one of the most popular and amazing dish inside China. I am so glad to know that you like it too.
EDDIE BETANCOURT says
THANKS VERY GOOD EXPLANATION
Sophia says
I ate this as a child growing up so I was very excited to find this recipe online, along with your website!
Do you happy to know a recipe for this that uses ground pork instead of chicken?
Elaine says
You can simply replace pork with chicken for a common rice stick stir fry.