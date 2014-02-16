China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Red Braised Pork Belly

15 Comments

Red braised pork belly or Red-cooked pork belly (红烧肉)is one of the most famous Classic Chinese dishes. By mention it, what will you think about? The heavy and savory taste or the brightly red color?

For me the most attracting thing is the juicy, soft but not fatty taste.

In china, there are different variations of red braised pork belly. The differences lay in whether the pork belly should be boiled firstly and the orders of the seasonings. For example we have Su Dong Po style Sushi red cooked pork belly(苏氏红烧肉) and Maoshi red cooked pork belly.

Mao style re braised pork belly(毛氏红烧肉) belongs to Hunan cuisine with a spicy and savory taste. I think that you have gotten that Mao style red cooked pork is famous due to Chinese chairman Mao zedong. While su style red braised pork belongs to Zejiang cuisine.
Now there are many other recipes developed from the basic method of making red cooked pork belly. For example in winter you can try to braise pork belly with white radish and Shanghai Su style Hong Shao Rou.

The recipe introduced today is a human cuisine Mao style red cooked pork belly. This version is also quite popular in Sichuan province.
The key step of making a successful red cooked pork belly at home is to pick the right pork meat.

Red braised pork belly

5 from 1 vote
Red Braised Pork Belly
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
1 hr
 
Homemade simplified version of red braised pork belly.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Pork Belly, Red Braised
Servings: 4
Calories: 629 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 pound pork belly
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cooking wine
  • 1 inch root ginger sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves slices
  • 4 star anise
  • 2 cassia
  • 10 dried chili peppers
  • 1 teaspoon rock sugar
Instructions
  1. Cut the pork belly into cubes around 2 cm and the. Add some clean water in a large bowl and add 1 tablespoon cooking wine. Soak the pork belly in clean water for around 15 minutes. Move out and drain.
  2. Place the pork belly in a pan and stir fry until the surface becomes slightly brown.
  3. Add dried chili pepper, star anise, ginger slices and garlic slices to stir fry until aroma.
  4. Add 1 tablespoon cooking wine and soy sauce in. Keep frying for another 2 minutes.
  5. Pour in boiling water and simmer for around 1 hour.
  6. Thick the sauce and transfer out.
  7. Serve hot
Recipe Notes

Light soy sauce can add fresh flavor while dark soy sauce can help to darken the color. So I recommend using a combination.

Add some rock sugar can help to improve the color comparing with white sugar.

Nutrition Facts
Red Braised Pork Belly
Amount Per Serving
Calories 629 Calories from Fat 540
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 60g 92%
Saturated Fat 21g 105%
Cholesterol 81mg 27%
Sodium 420mg 18%
Potassium 365mg 10%
Total Carbohydrates 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 3g
Protein 12g 24%
Vitamin A 33.1%
Vitamin C 4.5%
Calcium 2.2%
Iron 8.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. I have a question for the cook. How much boiling water should be added in step 5? Also, should you use shui dian fen to thicken the sauce?

    Reply

    • Hi Tyler,

      Thanks for stopping by and leaving a comment.
      In step 5, add boiling water to just cover the pork belly.
      For the second question, we do not use shui dian fen to thicken the sauce. Just turn up the fire to evaporate the extra water after the pork belly is cooked. For most of the meat dishes, we do not use shui dian fen. It is commonly used in soup or veggie stir-fry recipes.
      I hope the information can help.
      Nice day!

      Reply

    • Marie,

      In fact there are many ways for cooking red braised pork belly. I am using the simplest way in this recipe. Some requires large amount of sugar and stir fry the sugar to a red color, while others use red fermented bean curd for coloring. Besides there are restaurants using Red yeast rice powder or even monascus pigments for the bright color. Soy sauce with crystal sugar cannot bring such a red color.

      Reply

    • No Paul, we treasure the pork rind in most of our Chinese dishes. They will become quite yummy when well cooked, even better than the meat. But it is ok to remove them if you do not like to deal with the hair.

      Reply

  6. Hi Elaine, your page is fantastic, i’m learning so much. I especially love the hunan and sichuan kitchen, cause i love hot food with a lot of chili peppers . Here in Germany it is quite hard to find a real chinese restaurant, so i’m very glad i found your page 祝福你一切顺利并在…方面成功 and thank you very much ! Best regards Richard

    Reply

  8. The six steps in the pictures don’t agree with the six steps in the printable recipe. The recipe doesn’t mention adding sugar and cassia. (Step 5 in the picture.) Star anise is two steps after garlic and ginger in pictures, but same step in printed recipe? Which should I do?

    Thanks so much for your recipes, I really enjoy them!

    Reply

