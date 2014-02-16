Red braised pork belly or Red-cooked pork belly (红烧肉)is one of the most famous Classic Chinese dishes. By mention it, what will you think about? The heavy and savory taste or the brightly red color?
For me the most attracting thing is the juicy, soft but not fatty taste.
In china, there are different variations of red braised pork belly. The differences lay in whether the pork belly should be boiled firstly and the orders of the seasonings. For example we have Su Dong Po style Sushi red cooked pork belly(苏氏红烧肉) and Maoshi red cooked pork belly.
Mao style re braised pork belly(毛氏红烧肉) belongs to Hunan cuisine with a spicy and savory taste. I think that you have gotten that Mao style red cooked pork is famous due to Chinese chairman Mao zedong. While su style red braised pork belongs to Zejiang cuisine.
Now there are many other recipes developed from the basic method of making red cooked pork belly. For example in winter you can try to braise pork belly with white radish and Shanghai Su style Hong Shao Rou.
The recipe introduced today is a human cuisine Mao style red cooked pork belly. This version is also quite popular in Sichuan province.
The key step of making a successful red cooked pork belly at home is to pick the right pork meat.
- 1 pound pork belly
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon cooking wine
- 1 inch root ginger sliced
- 3 garlic cloves slices
- 4 star anise
- 2 cassia
- 10 dried chili peppers
- 1 teaspoon rock sugar
Cut the pork belly into cubes around 2 cm and the. Add some clean water in a large bowl and add 1 tablespoon cooking wine. Soak the pork belly in clean water for around 15 minutes. Move out and drain.
Place the pork belly in a pan and stir fry until the surface becomes slightly brown.
Add dried chili pepper, star anise, ginger slices and garlic slices to stir fry until aroma.
Add 1 tablespoon cooking wine and soy sauce in. Keep frying for another 2 minutes.
Pour in boiling water and simmer for around 1 hour.
Thick the sauce and transfer out.
Serve hot
Light soy sauce can add fresh flavor while dark soy sauce can help to darken the color. So I recommend using a combination.
Add some rock sugar can help to improve the color comparing with white sugar.
Tyler says
I have a question for the cook. How much boiling water should be added in step 5? Also, should you use shui dian fen to thicken the sauce?
Elaine Luo says
Hi Tyler,
Thanks for stopping by and leaving a comment.
In step 5, add boiling water to just cover the pork belly.
For the second question, we do not use shui dian fen to thicken the sauce. Just turn up the fire to evaporate the extra water after the pork belly is cooked. For most of the meat dishes, we do not use shui dian fen. It is commonly used in soup or veggie stir-fry recipes.
I hope the information can help.
Nice day!
Marie says
Tried it and it was pretty good! I wonder how restaurants make it this ‘perfect red’ though.
Elaine Luo says
Marie,
In fact there are many ways for cooking red braised pork belly. I am using the simplest way in this recipe. Some requires large amount of sugar and stir fry the sugar to a red color, while others use red fermented bean curd for coloring. Besides there are restaurants using Red yeast rice powder or even monascus pigments for the bright color. Soy sauce with crystal sugar cannot bring such a red color.
Paul M. says
Just a quick question:….Do you remove the tough outer skin first?
I enjoy your food!
PAulM
Elaine says
No Paul, we treasure the pork rind in most of our Chinese dishes. They will become quite yummy when well cooked, even better than the meat. But it is ok to remove them if you do not like to deal with the hair.
Corey Dubay says
How much white sugar do you use?
What is the last bullet point?
Elaine says
Hi Corey,
I believe that rock sugar should be match better than white sugar for this recipe.
Justin says
Great recipe! I love this dish and have always wanted to cook it well. Thanks for posting
Elaine says
Hi, Justin
Thanks for kind comment. May you like it!
Richard says
Hi Elaine, your page is fantastic, i’m learning so much. I especially love the hunan and sichuan kitchen, cause i love hot food with a lot of chili peppers . Here in Germany it is quite hard to find a real chinese restaurant, so i’m very glad i found your page 祝福你一切顺利并在…方面成功 and thank you very much ! Best regards Richard
Elaine says
Thank you, Richard.
Jack says
Hi Elaine, what do you recommend serving this dish with?
Elaine says
Jack,
Since pork belly contains lots of oil, I usually serve this with some refreshing salad and vegetable soups. I highly recommend you try this bok choy and tofu soup and healthy vegetable stir fries or salads.
Dave Peel says
The six steps in the pictures don’t agree with the six steps in the printable recipe. The recipe doesn’t mention adding sugar and cassia. (Step 5 in the picture.) Star anise is two steps after garlic and ginger in pictures, but same step in printed recipe? Which should I do?
Thanks so much for your recipes, I really enjoy them!