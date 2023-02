Easy and super yummy pork chow mei fun. This dish is loaded with tender shredded pork, chives, and bean sprouts. It can be a very quick one-pot meal.

What's mei fun

Mei fun (or mai fun ) noodle is a type of Chinese-style rice vermicelli or thin rice noodle, which is widely used in almost all Asian countries. It usually is featured prominently in tasty stir-fry dishes and soups. The most famous mei fun dish is Singapore noodles which are a combination of mei fun, curry powder, shrimp, pork, and vegetables. The dish is said to have been brought out in the early 20th century by Chinese immigrants who settled in Singapore. But that's a popular dish in many Chinese areas.

You can choose either a Chinese brand, Taiwan Bihon brand, or Thai rice vermicelli for this recipe.

In daily home cooking, we don't need so many complex ingredients. Mei fun can be super delicious with some very common ingredients like chives and bean sprouts.

How to soak the main fun

There are several ways of soaking the mei fun noodles depending on your preparation time and how soft you hope the mei to be.

For the chewer version mei fun with a longer preparation time, soak the mei fun in clean cold water for 30 minutes. Then drain completely.

If you want a softer version, or are just in a hurry, soak the mei fun with hot water for 10 minutes. Or even hot boiling water for 2 minutes. You will also need to drain the rice noodles completely

Ingredients Breakdown

Mei fun- soaked in clean water for 30 minutes.

Shredded pork - main protein, the flavor source.

Shredded red onion - enhances the aroma

Bean sprouts - add a lovely crunchy texture to the dish

Chive - chive can be replaced by scallions.

Instructions

Pre-soak the rice noodles for around 20 to 30 minutes until soft and then drain. If you are in a hurry, soak in warm water for 10 minutes.

Mix the rice noodle with ½ tsp. dark soy sauce teaspoon of cooking oil until fluffy. I love to use this method because it can make the noodles fluffy and easier to get the color.

Marinating the shredded pork with all the marinating ingredients.

Heat up around 2 tablespoons of oil and fry the shredded pork until it turns color. Don't overcook them because we will add continue heating for a while later.

Add another 1 tablespoon of oil and fry the garlic and red onion until aromatic.

Place rice noodles in. Add the bowl sauce. Mix for another half minute.

Add shredded pork and the bowl sauce.

Add bean sprouts and Chinese chives. Give everything a big stir fry to make sure everything is well combined.

Drizzle sesame oil. Mix well and serve hot.