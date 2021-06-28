China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Pan-Fried Black Pepper Chicken

I found a lovely method of cooking chicken breasts, super easy and can be used for multiple flavors.

Chicken with bones like chicken legs, wings and whole are much more popular than chicken breast in Chinese cuisine as the former ones are believed to be much easier to cook. For example, Kong Pao chicken is widely made with chicken thighs in China other than breast. We all know that it is quite easy to overcook tender meats. So chicken breast is mostly used in deep-fried dishes in which the meat is protected by thick layer of coating. But this pan-fried chicken creates a very similar texture to deep-frying without the thick and oily coating.

Cooks’ note

1.I use the small chicken breast. Unlike beef, cut the thicken along with the grains.
2. In order to make well seared surface, don’t turn the chicken pieces in the first minute.

Steps

Cut the chicken into large pieces with 0.3cm thickness. Add all the marinating ingredients and mix well.

pan-fried black pepper chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Set aside for 20 minutes.

pan-fried black pepper chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat some oil in a pan and heat the pan. Place the chicken meat one by one. Only the chicken, discard ginger shreds and other marinating sauce. Let them stay for a while until one side is browned(takes 2 Mins), turn over and fry the other side (1 Mins). Spread more extra ground black pepper. If you want other flavors, add cumin or chili flakes.

pan-fried black pepper chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

The chicken can be wrapped with vegetables and lettuce. Super healthy!

pan-fried black pepper chicken|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Pan-fried black pepper chicken

Super tender pan-fried black pepper chicken

Servings: 2
Calories: 173 kcal
Ingredients
  • 200 g chicken breast , small chicken chest
Marinating ingredients
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1/8 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 thumb ginger , shredded
  • 1 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper , divided half in marinating half for garnishing.
Serving
  • lettuce leaves
  • 1/2 cup shredded cucumber
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
Instructions

  1. Cut the chicken into large pieces with 0.3cm thickness. Add all the marinating ingredients and mix well.Set aside for 20 minutes.

  2. Heat some oil in a pan and heat the pan. Place the chicken meat one by one. Let them stay for a while until one side is browned(takes 2 mins), turn over and fry the other side (1 mins). Spread more extra ground black pepper. If you want other flavors, add cumin or chili flakes.

  3. Serve with vegetable and lettuce.

Nutrition Facts
Pan-fried black pepper chicken
Amount Per Serving
Calories 173 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 64mg21%
Sodium 958mg42%
Potassium 593mg17%
Carbohydrates 14g5%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 23g46%
Vitamin A 5416IU108%
Vitamin C 3mg4%
Calcium 52mg5%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
pan-fried black pepper chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

