I found a lovely method of cooking chicken breasts, super easy and can be used for multiple flavors.

Chicken with bones like chicken legs, wings and whole are much more popular than chicken breast in Chinese cuisine as the former ones are believed to be much easier to cook. For example, Kong Pao chicken is widely made with chicken thighs in China other than breast. We all know that it is quite easy to overcook tender meats. So chicken breast is mostly used in deep-fried dishes in which the meat is protected by thick layer of coating. But this pan-fried chicken creates a very similar texture to deep-frying without the thick and oily coating.

Cooks’ note

1.I use the small chicken breast. Unlike beef, cut the thicken along with the grains.

2. In order to make well seared surface, don’t turn the chicken pieces in the first minute.

Steps

Cut the chicken into large pieces with 0.3cm thickness. Add all the marinating ingredients and mix well.

Set aside for 20 minutes.

Heat some oil in a pan and heat the pan. Place the chicken meat one by one. Only the chicken, discard ginger shreds and other marinating sauce. Let them stay for a while until one side is browned(takes 2 Mins), turn over and fry the other side (1 Mins). Spread more extra ground black pepper. If you want other flavors, add cumin or chili flakes.

The chicken can be wrapped with vegetables and lettuce. Super healthy!