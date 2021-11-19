Chinese style light side dish, oyster lettuce. Oyster lettuce is a very popular side green vegetable dish on Chinese table just like tomato egg drop soup, bok coy stir fry and shredded potatoes.

Vegetables play important role on our daily table becomes of the healthy consideration. We cook vegetable almost every meal. The best basic version is blanched vegetables or simply stir-fried with garlic. Sometimes, we use chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn to create a lovely hot version of vegetables.

We get several types of dark green vegetables, the first one is “清炒” literally mean stir frying with garlic. And another type is “炝炒” meaning stir frying with chili peppers, garlic and Sichuan peppercorn like Sichuan style water spinach stir fry. Cook vegetable with oyster is another type which are originally popular in Cantonese cuisine. Comparing with the previous two types, oyster dark green vegetables are sweeter and more savory.

Instructions

Cut lettuce into small portions. In a large pot of water, add pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of vegetable cooking oil. Then blanch the lettuce for 10 seconds. Transfer out and placing in serving plate.

Mix 1 teaspoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water. Set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil in wok, and fry garlic until aromatic. Then add oyster sauce, sugar, light soy sauce. Then add around 1 cup of water in. Simmer for 1 minute and then pour in the cornstarch water. Mix well.