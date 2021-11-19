China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Oyster Lettuce

Chinese style light side dish, oyster lettuce. Oyster lettuce is a very popular side green vegetable dish on Chinese table just like tomato egg drop soup, bok coy stir fry and shredded potatoes.

Vegetables play important role on our daily table becomes of the healthy consideration. We cook vegetable almost every meal. The best basic version is blanched vegetables or simply stir-fried with garlic. Sometimes, we use chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn to create a lovely hot version of vegetables.

We get several types of dark green vegetables, the first one is “清炒” literally mean stir frying with garlic. And another type is “炝炒” meaning stir frying with chili peppers, garlic and Sichuan peppercorn like Sichuan style water spinach stir fry. Cook vegetable with oyster is another type which are originally popular in Cantonese cuisine. Comparing with the previous two types, oyster dark green vegetables are sweeter and more savory.

Super easy side dish, oyster lettuce

Chinese blanched lettuce in garlic oyster sauce

Servings: 2
Calories: 62 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 lettuce , cut into 5 portions
For blanching
  • 1/4 tsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
Sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 2 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch + 1 tbsp. water , mixed well
Instructions

  1. Cut lettuce into small portions. In a large pot of water, add pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of vegetable cooking oil. Then blanch the lettuce for 10 seconds. Transfer out and placing in serving plate.

  2. Mix 1 teaspoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water. Set aside.

  3. Add 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil in wok, and fry garlic until aromatic. Then add oyster sauce, sugar, light soy sauce. Then add around 1 cup of water in. Simmer for 1 minute and then pour in the cornstarch water. Mix well.

  4. Pour the sauce over blanched lettuce and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Super easy side dish, oyster lettuce
Amount Per Serving
Calories 62 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 1g
Sodium 887mg39%
Potassium 412mg12%
Carbohydrates 13g4%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 6g7%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 1353IU27%
Vitamin C 8mg10%
Calcium 62mg6%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Chinese Pantry

