Tender and savory tofu with egg. I meet this newly invented recipe during one local restaurant. Wow, this is a new world. The tofu is so tender and so delicious with the sauce. There are lots of variations of this dish, you can substitute this sauce with sweet and sour sauce, kung pao sauce, Yu xiang sauce or any other chili sauce sauce you love. You will get unbelievable soft and tender tofu with savory sauce.

When the tofu is wrapped with eggs, which helps to hold the flavors, this presents a similar feel of mapo tofu.

Cook’s Note

Soft tender tofu is hard to take out. If you want to keep the shape, use a small knife and separate the edges of the package. Take a plate and cover it over the package. Turn it over and then cut small holes on the two diagonal corners. Blow some air in, then the package can be removed easily.

Instructions

Whisk egg liquid well. And combine all the ingredients for the sauce together.

Heat oil in a pan until really hot, pour the egg liquid in. Add tofu slabs in when the top layer of the egg liquid is still running. So the egg will coat the tofu.

Pour the sauce in and add another 1/2 cup of water.

Slow down the fire and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Sprinkle some chopped fresh chili and coriander on top.

