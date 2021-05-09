China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

One Pot Tofu and Egg

1 Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Tender and savory tofu with egg. I meet this newly invented recipe during one local restaurant. Wow, this is a new world. The tofu is so tender and so delicious with the sauce. There are lots of variations of this dish, you can substitute this sauce with sweet and sour sauce, kung pao sauce, Yu xiang sauce or any other chili sauce sauce you love. You will get unbelievable soft and tender tofu with savory sauce.

When the tofu is wrapped with eggs, which helps to hold the flavors, this presents a similar feel of mapo tofu.

ont pot tofu and egg|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

Soft tender tofu is hard to take out. If you want to keep the shape, use a small knife and separate the edges of the package. Take a plate and cover it over the package. Turn it over and then cut small holes on the two diagonal corners. Blow some air in, then the package can be removed easily.

ont pot tofu and egg|chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions

Whisk egg liquid well. And combine all the ingredients for the sauce together.

one pot egg and tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil in a pan until really hot, pour the egg liquid in. Add tofu slabs in when the top layer of the egg liquid is still running. So the egg will coat the tofu.

one pot egg and tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Pour the sauce in and add another 1/2 cup of water.

one pot egg and tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Slow down the fire and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Sprinkle some chopped fresh chili and coriander on top.

one pot egg and tofu|chinasichuanfood.com
one pot egg and tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Other lovely tofu recipes

Mapo tofu
Steamed tofu
Yu Xiang tofu
Salt and pepper tofu
Tofu soup with Bok Choy

5 from 1 vote
one pot egg and tofu|chinasichuanfood.com
Print

One pot egg with tofu

Servings: 5
Calories: 92 kcal
Ingredients
  • 5 eggs , whisked
  • 1 box silken tofu or soft tofu
  • coriander , cut into sections
  • fresh peppers , cut into circles
  • 1/2 cup water
Sauce
  • 2 tbsp. hot garlic sauce , homemade instruction or other chili sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground pepper
  • 2 tbsp. water
Instructions

  1. Whisk egg liquid well. And combine all the ingredients for the sauce together.

  2. Heat oil in a pan until really hot, pour the egg liquid in. Add tofu slabs in when the top layer of the egg liquid is still running. So the egg will coat the tofu.

  3. Pour the sauce in and add another 1/2 cup of water.Slow down the fire and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Sprinkle some chopped fresh chili and coriander on top.

  4. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 92 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 164mg55%
Sodium 420mg18%
Potassium 70mg2%
Carbohydrates 1g0%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 239IU5%
Calcium 27mg3%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. 5 stars
    This looked so good, I had to try. The thought of making the hot garlic sauce was too much, replaced the 2 tbsp of hot garlic sauce with 1 tbsp of Lao Gan Ma pickled chili & 1 tbsp of Lao Gan Ma chili oil with fermented soybeans, upped the sugar to compensate for the pickled chili, and topped the finished dish with both the recommended cilantro and scallions. The result was saucy, delicious and on the table in less than 15 minutes.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。