Mala Shrimp

Humble Sichuan style mala shrimp, inspired by traditional Chongqing mala chicken. Mala chicken is the most famous star for Chongqing style dishes, they are easy to cook and usually made from common ingredients.
My first time of eating shrimp was somewhere between 12 to 13 years old. I participated a birthday part and there is a small plate of water boiled shrimp. I was quite amazed by the faint sweetness of the meat. But shrimp was quite expensive at that time and most of the shrimp dishes are Cantonese. Then life changed a lot in recent years, fresh shrimp, harvested from the coast lines can be shipped to mainland within several hours. Then we get lots of fresh shrimps, either simmered in spicy broth or braised with savory sauce.

This Mala shrimp is extremely easy and can be finished within 15 minutes. I use a very similar cooking technique used in salt and pepper shrimp which is coating the shrimp with a small layer of starch. The coating can make the shrimp crisper and help the sauce attaching. Coating can be time consuming with a traditional method. But coating process can be quite quick economic with the help of a plastic bag. Place the shrimps and starch in. Then sake for 10 to 20 seconds. You will find each shrimp is perfectly coated with a very uniform layer of starch.

How to eat the shrimp

When shrimps are cooked with shell, I get lots of feedback asking how to eat the shrimp or do we eat the shell too. Actually, when the shell is well deep-fried, the shell can be chewed and eaten. However, if shell is not accepted, taste the flavors firstly and then remove the shell to further enjoy the meat. Please do not think this step is unnecessary. It is quite fun and delicious although not elegant.

Tips

Since we want to create a dry texture with spicy flavor, I do not add too much liquid seasonings. Only some light soy sauce added to enhance the flavor.

Because there is little liquid seasonings used. The aromatics (ginger, garlic) can be burnt very easily. So just keep a small fire after returning shrimps.

Instructions

Marinate shrimp with cooking wine, white pepper and salt for around 5-10 minutes. Then transfer shrimp to a plastic bag, only the shrimp and discard the liquid. Then add around 1/4 cup of cornstarch. Shake slightly until the shrimps are coated with a thin layer of starch. Move the shrimps out.

mala shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat around 3 tablespoon of oil in wok until really hot, place shrimp in and heat until they turn red.

mala shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer the shrimps out and then pour the oil. Clean the wok and add another 1 tablespoon of clean vegetable cooking oil .

Add ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili peppers. Fry for a while until aromatic. Use slow fire and fry doubanjiang until the oil turns red too.

Place shrimp in, mix quickly. Add light soy sauce. Turn off fire and add spring onion sections. Mix well and serve hot.

mala shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
mala shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Mala shrimp

Mala shrimp for spicy and seafood lovers.

Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Sichuan
Servings: 3
Calories: 180 kcal
Ingredients
Shrimp and Marinating
  • 20 shrimps ,divined and optionally butterflied
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine , Shaoxing wine
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
Coating and Frying
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
Stir-frying
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 3-5 dried red chili pepper
  • 10 Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 thumb ginger
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
Instructions

  1. Marinate shrimp with cooking wine, white pepper and salt for around 5-10 minutes. Then transfer shrimp to a plastic bag, only the shrimp and discard the liquid. Then add around 1/4 cup of cornstarch. Shake slightly until the shrimps are coated with a thin layer of starch. Move the shrimps out.

  2. Heat around 3 tablespoon of oil in wok until really hot, place shrimp in and heat until they turn red.

  3. Transfer the shrimps out and then pour the oil. Clean the wok and add another 1 tablespoon of clean vegetable cooking oil .Add ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili peppers. Fry for a while until aromatic. Use slow fire and fry doubanjiang until the oil turns red.

  4. Place shrimp in, mix quickly. Add light soy sauce. Turn off fire and add spring onion sections. Mix well and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Mala shrimp
Amount Per Serving
Calories 180 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 10g 15%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Cholesterol 101mg 34%
Sodium 747mg 31%
Potassium 32mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 9g 18%
Vitamin A 2.6%
Vitamin C 2.7%
Calcium 6.2%
Iron 5.4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

