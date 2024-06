0 shares





Lychee bubble milk tea made with tapioca pearls, fresh or canned lychee, and jasmine green tea is a great early summer delight. It is almost lychee season, and I am considering bringing some lovely recipes. One of my favorite ways of using lychee is to combine it into a bubble tea.

If you are a returning visitor, you may know I am a big fan of all types of boba pearls, bubble tea, and milk tea. These originated in Taiwan and are now famous worldwide. Many rising boba brands are evolving the classic and traditional brown sugar bubble tea into exciting new flavors. One of my favorite changes is the combination of fruits.

I await early summer because one of my favorite fruits, lychee, will be available. It has a unique sweet and floral taste. I love the white, creamy color flesh.

Since lychee is only available for around three months each year, it is permanently transformed into canned lychee, syrup, or puree. You can use those products to make this bubble tea at different times of the year when fresh lychee is unavailable.

Step by step

Peel lychee and remove the seeds.

Transfer the flesh into a shaker and smash the fresh flesh until juicy and pureed. Add the cooled jasmine green tea base and syrup. I highly recommend Jasmine green tea for this recipe because it has a lovely, light floral taste that will not overwhelm the flavor of lychee.

Gently shake for a while but don’t over-shake. The lychee jasmine green tea base is ready.

Assemble

If you are making an iced version, add cooked boba pearls and ice cubes. I have written a detailed recipe about how to cook boba pearls perfectly each time.

Then, pour in the milk of choice. Top with lychee tea base. Since there is a lot of fresh flesh, you may need to serve it with both a straw and a spoon. Try this. It can be different from your ordinary milk tea.

Lychee Bubble Milk Tea Lychee Bubble Milk Tea with fresh flesh Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes minutes Total Time: 15 minutes minutes Calories: 146 kcal Ingredients 10 fresh lychee peeled and seeds removed

1 cup milk of choice

cooked boba pearls

1 tbsp. Jasmine green tea

1 cup hot water around 80 degree C

1 tbsp. simple syrup Instructions Cook the boba pearls Bring 8 times of water to a boiling and then place tapioca pearls. Read the instruction on the package (find the required time). It may be 20 minutes or 5 minutes. Cover the lid, turn off the fire and let it rest for another required time.

Rinse the boba pearls under running water. Then mix the boba pearls with brown sugar or syrup. Steep Jasmine Green Tea Steep jasmine green tea for around 5 minutes. Remove the seeds and set aside to cool down. Make lychee tea base Peel lychee and remove the black seed.

Transfer the flesh into a shaker and smash the fresh flesh until juicy and pureed. Then add cooled jasmine green tea base and syrup to taste.

Gently shake for a while and avoid over-shaking. The lychee jasmine green tea base is ready. Assbmle Add cooked boba pearls, and ice cubes if you are doing an iced version, then pour in the milk of choice. Top with lychee tea base. Nutrition Calories: 146 kcal | Carbohydrates: 11 g | Protein: 8 g | Fat: 8 g | Saturated Fat: 5 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g | Cholesterol: 29 mg | Sodium: 105 mg | Potassium: 366 mg | Sugar: 12 g | Vitamin A: 395 IU | Calcium: 307 mg