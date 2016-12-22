Lo Mai Gai (steamed sticky rice in lotus leaf),one of the most classic and popular dish in dim sum halls, is easy to make at home. It contains all sorts of yum ingredients sticky rice, chicken, sweet sausage (lop cheong), Chinese cured pork belly (lop yok), salted egg yolk and shiitake mushrooms. It is a very popular Chinese style Lo Mai Fun recipe.
It is quite easy to make a yummy sticky rice dish with all kings of meats and even vegetables and fruits. Sticky rice has stronger aroma than normal rice and can absorb the juice and taste better. That’s why I made that easy sticky rice ribs several days ago.
I was born and grew up in Chongqing, the municipality originally belongs to Sichuan area. So I was born with spicy teeth. Before moving to Guangdong province, I simply refuse food from other cuisine especially Guangdong province. During the first job year in Shenzhen, we climb the Southern mountain every Sunday and after that we order a large amount of dim sum dishes and chat with each other from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in a famous local dim sum hall. That memory has started my life of cooking and making Guangdong dishes at home. I love Har Gow, chicken feet, all kinds of cake and lo mai gai. Later, I found it quite popular among my Cantonese colleague as breakfast.
Generally, Lo Mai Gai is quite easy to prepare and as long as you get high quality ingredients, you can make outstanding tastes. I have listed two methods of assembling a Lo Mai Gai. And they brings small difference from the appearance and taste.
Ingredients
- 1 and 1/2 cup sticky rice (either short grain or long grain)
- 4 lotus leaves
- 2 tablespoons of cooking oil
- 1 sweet sausage (lop cheong)
- 1 cup sliced Chinese cured pork belly (lop yok)
- 5 hydrated dried shiitake mushrooms
- 1 thumb ginger
- 2 garlic, sliced
- 2 green onion (white and green part separated)
- 1 chicken leg (bone removed and cut into small pieces)
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- salted duck egg yolk (for method 1)
Chicken marinating
- pinch of salt
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce
- dash of pepper
Steps
- Pre-soak the sticky rice for at least 2 hours. Drain and then place in a steamer to steam for around 20 minutes (almost cooked).
- Marinate chicken with salt, light soy sauce, pepper and oyster sauce.
- Heat oil in a pan, add ginger, garlic and green onion white and fry for around 1 minute over slow fire until aromatic. Add chicken meat in and fry for 10-15 seconds until the chicken changes color slightly. Transfer out.
- Place sweet sausage, cured pork belly and shiitake mushrooms; fry for 1-2 minutes over medium slow fire until slightly browned and the cured pork belly turns transparent.
- Turn off fire and return chicken meats, add dark soy sauce, light soy sauce and oyster sauce. Mix well.
- Assembling method 1: Get a lotus leaf and put a layer of sticky rice (pre-steamed) and then put 1/3 of the filling on the center. Cover with another layer of sticky rice. Then dig a small hole in the center and decorate with a salted duck egg yolk. Wrap well with the remaining part of the leaf.
- Assembling method 2: Mix steamed sticky rice with the filling. Then place around 1 cup mixture in the center of a lotus leaf and then wrap well.
- Sep up the steamer and continue steaming for 20 minutes. Serve with chopped green onion.
Assembled by method 1
It keeps the original taste of the sticky rice and thus forms a strong contrast with the savory filling. We can taste the layers of taste by each bite.
Wrapped by method 2
The sweet rice is well flavored by the sauces of other ingredients. We get uniform taste compared with method 1. Which one do you like?
Comments
Marijke Schellenbach says
I am an avid reader of your blog and facebook posts and just wanted to tell you that I love the stories you tell about yourself and the foods you grew up with. Thank you for all the delicious dishes you share to all of us who love Chinese food.
Zaira says
Hello… I am a regular vister of your blog from last months.. And i am very happy n consider myself lucky to find your blog.. My husband is Chinese and your recipes helped me a lot in cooking daily life chinese food.
But i am looking forward for the vegetables dishes. China have a large variety of veges.. Please share more vegetables recipes… Thanks for ur delicious food recipes. .
Elaine says
Hi Zaira,
You are the most welcome and thanks for the suggestions. I love fresh vegetables too. In most cases, I was thought that typical Chinese vegetables are not easy to find outside China. I will plan more vegetable recipes.
Tailith Sky says
Here in Canada I can find most ingredients from any country in the world except Australia and UK, lolz. I can find everything even all the fresh Thai herbs but not Australian meat or British kidney pie. We can even buy ready made frozen dishes from Cambodia ect.
Elaine says
That’s very interesting. I am based in China, we get lots of food and ingredients imported from the two countries, actually from all over the world. Have you ever guess the reason?
Diane says
I’m curious about the reason! I would guess the problem has to do with arable land (that’s fertile and safe to grow food on) vs. the population of China. I know China imports a lot of soybeans from Brazil and the US, and also owns some huge companies in other countries that produce food. but that’s about all I know!
Noah says
I love Chinese food and I just found your website a few days ago! I’ve already used 4 of your recipes. Your recipes are amazing!!! Thank you so much!!
Elaine says
Hi Noah,
I am so glad to know that you love my recipes. Happy cooking. I hope they can bring you more happy memories in kitchen.
Nikki says
Hi Elaine, is there anyway to make this dish without lotus leaves?
Elaine says
Sometimes, we use small bowls to hold the sticky rice instead of lotus leaves.
Nikki says
That is great. I will give it a go soon.
Thanks for all of the wonderful and easy to follow recipes. I have used many to make my dinners and my husband and I love them!
Aditi Biswas says
I am a photographer and I must say that I find your food photos almost poetic. Great work there, bringing all the goodness of the Sichuan cooking to the world.
I knew a few sichuan dishes, but few years ago a chinese girl from Guangdong stayed with us (via couchsurfing), she showed me the simple yet heavenly dishes that you can make at home quickly and that experience sent me on a lifetime quest to find more and more sichuan dishes. I am so glad to have found your site, I am going to be here all the time from now on 🙂 Thanks for the great site and the insight into authentic SIchuan food.
Elaine says
Thank you Aditi for such an encouraging comment. I am so glad that all of the content on the website, into which I have spend lots of my time is helpful to those Chinese food lovers. Wish you a good kitchen journey and happy cooking!
Chris says
Are there any substitutes for lotus leaf? It’s very difficult to find anything other than banana leaves in my local asian supermarket here.
Also I very much enjoy your recipes!
Elaine says
Hi Chris,
Banana Leaves work fine too, although provide a slightly different taste.
Maria says
I tested the recipe a couple of weeks ago and It turned out to be the best considering it was my first experience making it. My adult children can’t have enough. I am making it the second time with a couple of adjustments. I am making a bunch for quick lunches, snacks and for the freezer too.
Thank you for easy to follow instructions.
Elaine says
Thanks Marina for the lovely feedback.
Ann says
Love dimsum dishes which are flavorful, delicious and nostalgic for me and my spouse.. Always prefer them over other foods. Developed a taste for them back home in the Philippines, where we had the best dimsum comparing those to the US dimsum. Our friends used to hang out at these dimsum places whee we shared happy and wonderful bonding memories. Thank you for your blog and share. Will be trying these out soon. Question, if no lotus leaves, you mentioned use if parchment paoer, please elaborate. Thanks again.
Elaine says
Thanks Ann.
Parchment paper may not work because hard for the vapour to go through. You can search for natural leaves or using a gauze.