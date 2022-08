Great summer little seafood dish, stir fried clams with Lao Gan Ma chili sauce.

Have you heard of Lao Gan Ma which is famous for several types of chili sauces across the world? I get an interview about why the chili sauce is so popular in the past years and I get the answers. Lao Gam Ma is a brand of seasoning producer with several top stars. This sauce, unlike our homemade chili sauce, contains salt and is simmered to mature before bottling. So all of the sauce can be used directly in soups, stir frying dishes or dipping sauces. I usually get several bottoms of sauce coming from this brands. And they are super good direct sauce on noodles too.

This clam stir fry only need simple ingredients like garlic, ginger, scallion and the sauce. And the process is super easy and takes only 5 minutes. One of the key tips is to avoid killing the clam meat.

How to blanch the clam for removing the raw taste

In most cases, the clams get some raw taste from the ocean. So we blanch them firstly before mixing with the seasonings. Usually clams are blanched in hot water for several minutes in order to remove. However long time high temperature boiling will kill the clams and this is the new blanching method texted and proved.

Instructions

1.Add clam into cold water with a small piece of ginger. Ginger only.

Heat just until the water starts to boil. Slow down the fire and stir from time to time to make sure all of them are well heated. Then transfer out the clam immediately as long as the shells are open to avoid further cooking. Drain well.

Heat oil in wok and fry garlic, ginger and scallion until aromatic over medium fire. Add Lao Gan Ma sauce and mix all the seasonings together.

Return the clams and give everything a big stir fry.

Then add some scallion sections in the end for a better appearance.