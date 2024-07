0 shares





When you walk the streets of Hong Kong, you may find that lemon tea is the most popular drink. It is also my favorite summer drink. Let’s learn how to make refreshing iced lemon tea in 15 minutes. I use two bases: traditional black tea and Thai Green tea.

The tea base

Usually, lemon tea is paired with black tea. The strong sour taste of lemon can pair greatly with the strong flavor of black tea, making it a chill but not overly sweet drink in summer.

However, we have tested with other types of tea bases, including oolong tea, jasmine green tea, or even Thai green tea.

Hong Kong Style Lemon tea

Hong Kong-style lemon tea, also known as dong ling Cha, has become extremely popular recently. It uses fresh lemons instead of lemon juice. With this method, zest and oil from the lemon skin can infuse the tea, creating a deeper citrus aroma and taste. So, we will make this version here.

Rock sugar syrup

In Hong Kong, rock sugar syrup is the most popular accompaniment to iced lemon tea. To make it, add rock sugar to a small pan and add enough water to cover. Simmer until melted. Simple syrup honey or syrup of your choice can be used to replace rock sugar syrup.

By the way, don’t reduce the amount of syrup otherwise the tea might taste a little bit bitter.

Step by Step for Iced Lemon Tea

Steep the tea base: Add water to the tea mixture. If you are using black tea, add hot boiling water. Cover the lid and steep for 10 minutes.

Strain the tea base out. I love to add some ice cubes to cool down the base quickly.

Lemon

I mix lemon with lime this time to enhance the aroma. Yellow lemon has a strong sour taste, while green lime has a strong aroma. I have tested with two combinations this time: 2 slices yellow lemon + 3 slices of lime and 3 slices of yellow lemon with 3 slices of green lime.

Place lemon and lime slices along with ice cubes in a shaking cup, and use a muddler to break the lemon juice and flavors from the skin.

Pour in the black tea base and add syrup. Combine well by either shaking or stirring. Then transfer to serving cups.