Super easy dish dish hot and sour pickled radish.

Winter is the great season for radish. For me, I get my favorite 4 ways of cooking white radish — Sichuan style pickling in big jars, used in braised dishes like beef and radish, in soups and this quite pickling.

It is widely served in breakfast restaurant, hot pot restaurant and noodle restaurants all year around. But I love to serve this in winter along with fatty dishes like red braised pork belly or hot pot dinner. Each time I make a large batch but it is finished even faster than delicious main course. It presents an appealing looking and a profound hot yet sour flavor.

Cook’s Note

Choose fresh radish and keep the skin. Tough skin can help to add crunchy texture and thus I highly recommend to keep it.

Try to squeeze the water out after salt pickling. This helps crunchy texture too.

Optionally add more black vinegar to make sourer.

Instructions

Remove any spoiled skin from radish but keep the good skins. Clean well and then cut the radish into slices around 0.4cm in thickness.

Transfer the slices to a large bowl and then spread around 2 tablespoons of salt on top. Mix well and marinate for half hour. There will be a layer of water at the bottom and then squeeze the water out. No need to wash the radish.

Cut fresh chilies into circles, transfer to a small bowl and then add around 2 tablespoon of low sodium soy sauce and then 1.5 tablespoon of black vinegar, along with ginger shreds. Mix well and set aside for 10 minutes.

Spread the sauce made in previous step to radish. Add chili powder or chili flakes, Sichuan peppercorn and chopped garlic on top. Heat around 3 tablespoons of hot oil and pour over the seasonings. Mix well.

Chill for 1 hour before serving.