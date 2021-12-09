China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Hot and Sour Pickled Radish

Super easy dish dish hot and sour pickled radish.

Winter is the great season for radish. For me, I get my favorite 4 ways of cooking white radish — Sichuan style pickling in big jars, used in braised dishes like beef and radish, in soups and this quite pickling.

It is widely served in breakfast restaurant, hot pot restaurant and noodle restaurants all year around. But I love to serve this in winter along with fatty dishes like red braised pork belly or hot pot dinner. Each time I make a large batch but it is finished even faster than delicious main course. It presents an appealing looking and a profound hot yet sour flavor.

hot and sour radish

Cook’s Note

Choose fresh radish and keep the skin. Tough skin can help to add crunchy texture and thus I highly recommend to keep it.

Try to squeeze the water out after salt pickling. This helps crunchy texture too.

Optionally add more black vinegar to make sourer.

hot and sour radish

hot and sour radish

hot and sour radish

hot and sour radish

hot and sour radish
hot and sour radish
Hot and Sour Radish

Super quick side dish, hot and sour radish

Servings: 6
Calories: 16 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 radish , around 500g
  • 3 fresh Thai chili pepper , cut into circles
  • 2 fresh green peppers , cut into circles
  • 2 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
  • 1.5 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 1/2 thumb ginger , shredded
  • 2 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 2 tbsp. chili powder or flake , more if needed
  • 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
Instructions

  1. Remove any spoiled skin from radish but keep the good skins. Clean well and then cut the radish into slices around 0.4cm in thickness.

  2. Transfer the slices to a large bowl and then spread around 2 tablespoons of salt on top. Mix well and marinate for half hour. There will be a layer of water at the bottom and then squeeze the water out. No need to wash the radish.

  3. Cut fresh chilies into circles, transfer to a small bowl and then add around 2 tablespoon of low sodium soy sauce and then 1.5 tablespoon of black vinegar, along with ginger shreds. Mix well and set aside for 10 minutes.

  4. Spread the sauce made in previous step to radish. Add chili powder or chili flakes, Sichuan peppercorn and chopped garlic on top. Heat around 3 tablespoons of hot oil and pour over the seasonings. Mix well.

  5. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts
Hot and Sour Radish
Amount Per Serving
Calories 16 Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 1g
Sodium 215mg9%
Potassium 53mg2%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 1g2%
Vitamin A 31IU1%
Vitamin C 6mg7%
Calcium 14mg1%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
hot and sour radish

