Sweet and tart honey tea with chewier boba is my newly loved drink. It is super easy to make.

Unlike classic boba teas, honey lemon boba does not include any milk or cream. It is only made with fresh lemons, honey, black tea, or your preferred tea and tapioca pearls. Let's make a fresh, tarty, and sweet boba drink with honey.

What's honey lemon boba

It is a popular milk-free boba drink and is a refreshing new bubble tea drink that combines the sweetness of honey with the zesty tartness of lemon.

This milk-free boba option uses black or green tea as a base and is topped with chewy tapioca pearls, often known as "boba". With its bright citrus flavors and floral honey notes, honey lemon boba offers a lighter, fruitier alternative to creamy milk tea boba drinks.

It is firstly bought by the brand honey lemon tea with the idea of cooperating boba pearls in a much lighter drink than classic milk tea.

What does it taste like

Classic boba milk tea is amazing. But this one is totally different.

Honey lemon tea is a very classic drink on the street of many Asian countries. When tapioca pearls are added, it is even better. It combines the textural fun of chewy tapioca pearls with a sweet honey lemonade-esque flavor. It's like boba meets bright, happy citrus.

Ingredients

One of the best things about honey lemon boba is that it only requires a few quality ingredients:

Brewed black or green tea - Strongly brewed tea like Ceylon black or jasmine green makes the perfect flavor base. Choose a high-quality loose-leaf tea if you can!

Lemon - We don't need to use lemon juice. Instead, we use fresh lemon with the skin and muddle it. It is quite popular as it keeps the fresh taste the most. In China, we call this 手打柠檬茶. The skin will provide a lovely faint bitter taste.

Floral honey - A must for adding sweetness and aroma. Look for good unprocessed honey.

Boba pearls - Cooked chewy tapioca boba, the quintessential bubble tea ingredient.

Cook's Note

Rubbing the lemon skin with salt before washing can help to control the bitterness. Remember to remove the lemon seeds If you prefer a less sour taste, decrease the amount of lemon slices. Add enough honey to make sure the taste is well-balanced.

Honey Lemon Boba Tarty and sweet honey lemon boba. It can make around 2 cups serving of honey lemon boba. (900ml ) 5 from 1 vote Print Pin Servings: 2 Calories: 280 kcal Ingredients 2 fresh lemons

4 tbsp. honey 2 for each serving

ice cubes as needed Tea base 400 ml boiling hot water

3 tbsp. black tea powder or 5 black tea bags Sinkers 6 tbsp. cooked tapioca pearls

4 tbsp. coconut jelly Optionally Instructions Brew strong tea In a tea pot, add around 3 tablespoons of black tea powder or 5 black tea bags, then pour in 400ml hot boiling water. Cover the lid and let is stay for 5 minutes for a extra bold flavor.

Strain the tea liquid and set aside

Make the honey lemon mixture

Add 4 to 6 slices of lemon slices in a shaker, place 3 or 4 ice cubes in. Use a muddler to break and lemon and get the juice.

Add honey, more ice cubes and pour in 200ml black tea base. Mix everything well. Assemble Add cooked tapioca pearls and coconut jelly if using in the bottom. Then pour the honey lemon mixture to serving cup.

Decorate with lemon slices. Video Nutrition Calories: 280 kcal | Carbohydrates: 74 g | Protein: 1 g | Fat: 0.3 g | Saturated Fat: 0.04 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.1 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01 g | Sodium: 14 mg | Potassium: 169 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Sugar: 28 g | Vitamin A: 24 IU | Vitamin C: 57 mg | Calcium: 45 mg | Iron: 1 mg

Recipe FAQs: