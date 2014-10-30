China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Homemade Handmade Noodles

134 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Basic Chinese style homemade (handmade) Chinese noodles recipe. If you are searching for some idea about how to make yummy Chinese style noodle dishes, check Chinese noodle recipes.

homemade noodles

It is really interesting when you make noodles at home. Chinese people especially people from the Northern provinces think this is just a routine for daily life. Homemade noodles usually provide a more chewy taste than store bought ones. If you visits Chinese friends, and they treat you with fresh handmade noodles, then I would love to congratulate you for a real friendship.

The basic steps are easy but there are lots of details for the perfect outcome.

Firstly about the basic ingredients:

For noodles, high gluten flour will be highly recommended for a chewy taste. But if you really do not care about the taste that much, all-purpose flour is quite Ok too.

About how much water;

Usually the dough for noodles should be tougher than steamed buns so for 250g flour, I would use around 120g of water. The ratio is slightly less than 2:1. However this is not a actuate number since different flours have different water-absorbing capacity. Usually high gluten flour has a higher water-absorbing capacity. So the rule is to add the water little by little and make some adjustment if necessary.

The toughness of the dough should be harder than steamed buns. You may feel difficult in kneading the dough at the very beginning. If you are not skilled in dealing with tough dough, rest it for around 10 minutes and then continue kneading until the dough is smooth.

If you use egg liquid to replace water partly or completely, then this will be homemade egg noodles.

Now let’s beginhomemade noodles

Add flour, (egg) pinch of salt in a deep bowl.  Pour in water step by step. Stir the flour with a tool. Stop pouring water when you see there is no dry flour in your bowl.

Grasp everything together and begin kneading the dough until your hand is clean, your bowl is clean and the dough has a smooth surface. Then keep kneading for another 10 minutes. Cover with a wet cloth and rest for around 30 minutes. After that, the dough will become slightly softer.

homemade noodles

Transfer the dough to a floured operating board, should be large enough in picture 1. Roll it into a thick wrapper firstly as picture 2.

Roll the dough into rectangle or round wrapper with around 0.5 cm in thick, keeping remaining dough covered with flour (picture 3 and 4).

Fold the large dough wrapper around 5cm wide(picture 5) . Each time after folding up, spread the surface with flour. Cut the remaining part off.

Cut the folded dough into thin strips with a sharp and dry knife. (picture 6)

homemade noodles

homemade noodles

Spread flour on the surface before picking the noodle strips.

Unfold the strips one by one and then shake the extra flour off.

homemade noodles

Here we are.

homemade noodles

How to cook: cook the noodles in boiling water for around 4 minutes. Each time when the water is boiling in your pot, add around 1/4 cup of cold water, wait boiling again. Repeat the process once.

5 from 15 votes
homemade noodles
Print
Homemade Noodles
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
basic homemade noodles recipe
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: noodles
Servings: 3
Calories: 305 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g high gluten flour , around 1 cup+2/3 cup
  • 120 g water , around 120ml, can be replaced by egg liquid partly or completely
  • Pinch of salt
Instructions

  1. Add flour, pinch of salt in a deep bowl. Pour in water slowly. Stir the flour with a tool. Stop pouring water when there is no dry flour in the mixing bowl (depending on the flour you are using, the water absorption might be different. )

  2. Knead the dough until your hand is clean, your bowl is clean and the dough is smooth. Then keep kneading for another 10 minutes.

  3. Cover with a wet cloth and rest for around 30 minutes.

  4. Transfer the dough to a large floured operating board. Roll it into a thick wrapper firstly.
  5. Roll the dough into paper-thin rectangle or round wrapper, keeping remaining dough covered with flour.
  6. Roll the dough into rectangle or round wrapper with around 0.5 cm in thick, keeping remaining dough covered with flour.
  7. Fold the large dough wrapper around 5cm wide. Each time after folding up, spread the surface with flour. Cut any irregular part if necessary.
  8. Cut the folded dough into thin strips with a sharp and dry knife.
  9. Spread flour on the surface before picking the noodle strips.
  10. Unfold the strips one by one and then shake the extra flour off.

  11. Cook them directly or refrigerated up to 7 days in air--tight bags. 

Nutrition Facts
Homemade Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 305
% Daily Value*
Sodium 2mg0%
Carbohydrates 58g19%
Fiber 2g8%
Protein 11g22%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Cooked ! It tastes really good!

Homemade Noodles cooked

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  2. 5 stars
    This is an amazing recipe, exactly what I was craving. I always bought these from the store before, but now I live too far away from the Asian grocery store. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。