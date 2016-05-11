Easy Chinese style marinated pork with hoisin sauce, oyster sauce and Chinese five spice powder. Served with Chinese fold over buns.

This easy sautéed pork belly with hoisin goes well when served with common steamed buns, known as Chinese lotus leaf buns (a name because of the shape). Besides, you can decorate it with a fork just like this one.

There are always busy days when I just want to finish up the meat dishes of the meal in a quick way. And my favorite solution is to sauté pork, chicken or roasts a fish marinated in the previous day. I highly recommend you trying this if you have to serve a big group in the next day or you are possibly out of time for the coming meals.

You will need

Small chunk of pork belly or pork butt (250g)

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1/2 tablespoon honey

a small pinch of salt

1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice

half of a middle size red onion

oil for brushing the pan

Steamed buns

2 cups (250g) all purpose flour

125ml water, room temperature or 150ml milk

2 teaspoons instant yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

Pinch of salt

Other serving ingredients

Coriander, cleaned and cut into 1 inch pieces

Pickles, any type and minced

Dip sauce if you prefer

Freeze the pork belly for around 1 or 2 hours until it is firmed and then cut into thin slices, as thin as possible.

Add salt, Chinese five spice, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce and honey. Stir slowly for couple of minutes until all the pieces are well coated. Mix with red onion and cover the plate with a plastic wrapper and then refrigerate overnight.

In a sand mixer, mix flour, yeast, water(milk), sugar and salt together, mix with low speed for around 8 minutes until the dough begins to gather in a ball. Shape the dough to a round ball with hands and then cover with a wet cloth and set aside until the dough is double in size (place the dough in warm place).

Transfer the dough to a slightly floured board and then knead forcefully until there are no more small holes inside the dough. Shape the dough into a long log and then divide into 10 equal portions. (I skipped the detailed pictures for this process, if you need extra help, check Chinese steamed buns- Mantou )

Knead each of the portions for 1 or 2 minutes until they are smooth. And then roll each of the small balls to an oval like shape.

Slightly dust the oval and fold the dough over by the middle.

Place them in steamer and let it stay for 15 minutes (second proofing). In cold water days when the room temperature is quite low, turn up the fire and heat for 2-3 minutes, turn off the fire and wait for 10 to 15 minutes. After the second proofing, start the fire and steam the buns for 10 minutes after the water boils.

Brush some oil in the pan and lay the pork slices (try to spread and avoid folded pieces). And then start the fire and fry over medium to slow fire. Turn over the well-fried pieces immediately.

Prepare other serving side ingredients and enjoy!