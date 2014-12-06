China Sichuan Food

Fried Mantou with Condensed Milk

Chinese fried Mantou served with consensed milk is a dish quite popular in hot pot restaurants and might be serving within family for holidays like New Year or Spring Festival.

The new year is coming, so I begin to test my holiday dishes one by one and this is my favorite dish because both of the name and yummy taste- golden and sliver Mantou ( Chinese steamed buns). If you are a regular reader or have some background information about Chinese cuisine, you may find Chinese people love steamed buns no matter stuffed like char siu buns, sugar buns and red bean paste buns or plain version like this one. Then may I just introduce this name a little bit. Golden Mantou refers to deep fried Mantou while silver Mantou refers to un-fried steamed buns with a pure white color.Usually the dish is served with condensed milk. Very lucky for holidays and you will also be amazed by the crispy taste of fried ones.

To make the fried mantou, plain and common Chinese steamed buns are needed firstly. There are store bought frozen version available or you can make your own ones at home by following this recipe: Chinese steamed buns.

I made them at home.

When choosing or buying your Mantou, I would highly recommend choosing smaller ones with milk for the consideration of deep-frying process. And before adding your mantou, heat your oil until hot so the buns can be colored in relatively short time.

5 from 2 votes
Fried Mantou with condensed milk
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
7 mins
Total Time
12 mins
 
Chinese New-Year dish-golden and silver mantou. Fried Mantou with condensed milk.
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Fried, mantou
Servings: 4
Calories: 398 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 8 steamed buns , depending on the size of your serving plate.
  • 4 cup vegetable oil , or more as needed
  • 1/2 cup condensed milk , for serving
Instructions
  1. Divide your buns into two groups: one for steaming and the other for deep-frying.
  2. Steam one group until hot.
  3. In a pot, heat up enough oil for around 7 minutes over medium until medium hot; add the buns in to fry until golden brown. During the process, the buns will keep floating on the surface. Press them down to soak them in the oil for evenly deep-frying.
  4. Transfer out and filter the extra oil.
  5. How to serve: Pour the condensed milk in a small bowl and place the dipping bowl in the center of your serving plate and then lay the steamed buns and fried buns one by one.
  6. Serve hot!
Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 398 Calories from Fat 225
% Daily Value*
Fat 25g38%
Saturated Fat 19g119%
Cholesterol 13mg4%
Sodium 48mg2%
Potassium 141mg4%
Carbohydrates 20g7%
Sugar 20g22%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 100IU2%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 109mg11%
Iron 0.1mg1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

Chinese Pantry

