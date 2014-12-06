Chinese fried Mantou served with consensed milk is a dish quite popular in hot pot restaurants and might be serving within family for holidays like New Year or Spring Festival.

The new year is coming, so I begin to test my holiday dishes one by one and this is my favorite dish because both of the name and yummy taste- golden and sliver Mantou ( Chinese steamed buns). If you are a regular reader or have some background information about Chinese cuisine, you may find Chinese people love steamed buns no matter stuffed like char siu buns, sugar buns and red bean paste buns or plain version like this one. Then may I just introduce this name a little bit. Golden Mantou refers to deep fried Mantou while silver Mantou refers to un-fried steamed buns with a pure white color.Usually the dish is served with condensed milk. Very lucky for holidays and you will also be amazed by the crispy taste of fried ones.

To make the fried mantou, plain and common Chinese steamed buns are needed firstly. There are store bought frozen version available or you can make your own ones at home by following this recipe: Chinese steamed buns.

I made them at home.

When choosing or buying your Mantou, I would highly recommend choosing smaller ones with milk for the consideration of deep-frying process. And before adding your mantou, heat your oil until hot so the buns can be colored in relatively short time.