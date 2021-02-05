Creamy white quick fish stock which is extremely delicious and can be finished within 10 minutes.

Caution first, this soup contains relatively larger amount of fat even it tastes like no oil added. So not a very healthy choice for the first two seasons around the year. But we need this in cool autumn and winter days. One of the best way of using this fish stock is to make a hot pot party or cook a noodle soup.

In China, most people believe that white soups contain more nutrition because it seems like thicker and can warm our body up especially in winter better than clear stock. This absolutely is a misunderstanding. Milky white stock usually made from ingredients with a certain amount of fat, including fish and pork bones, actually contains a larger amount of oil comparing than clear stock. But it is extremely delicious especially fish stock as a soup base for other dishes.

Even it is not healthy than smoothie and other clear vegetable stock, it is quite helpful in winter days when we need some fat to resist cold. The best news is fish stock can be quite simple and cheap. Only fish frames (head, tail and bones), water and a small amount of oil and other seasonings can give us an extremely yummy soup base. You can save the fish fillet for other dishes.

Theories behind

Ingredient first: white stock usually is made with pork bones, fish bones but never lean meat and fat meat because the right amount of fat is the first key factor for creamy stock. Protein is also required in addition to fat as an emulgator. Frying the fish bones and head firstly can bring more oil and accelerate the dissolution of protein.

In order to make the water wrapping the oil more evenly, stronger boiling movement is needed just like high speed mixing in mayonnaise. So keep use high fire during the process.

Tips

Sautee the fish frames firstly. And then break the fish frames into pieces. This will speed up the process. Add boiling hot water and the soup turns into white immediately. Use middle or high fire to keep the soup boiling.

Add oil and ginger slices and heat for a while. Then place fish frames in and Sautee until slightly browned. Next break the fish frames into small pieces.

Add hot boiling water. Add white peppercorn, cover the lid and continue cooking 10 to 15 minutes.

Use a fine strainer to remove any small bones and get stock.