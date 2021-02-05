China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Fish Stock

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Creamy white quick fish stock which is extremely delicious and can be finished within 10 minutes.

Caution first, this soup contains relatively larger amount of fat even it tastes like no oil added. So not a very healthy choice for the first two seasons around the year. But we need this in cool autumn and winter days. One of the best way of using this fish stock is to make a hot pot party or cook a noodle soup.

creamy fish stock|chinasichuanfood.com

In China, most people believe that white soups contain more nutrition because it seems like thicker and can warm our body up especially in winter better than clear stock. This absolutely is a misunderstanding. Milky white stock usually made from ingredients with a certain amount of fat, including fish and pork bones, actually contains a larger amount of oil comparing than clear stock. But it is extremely delicious especially fish stock as a soup base for other dishes.

creamy fish stock|chinasichuanfood.com

Even it is not healthy than smoothie and other clear vegetable stock, it is quite helpful in winter days when we need some fat to resist cold. The best news is fish stock can be quite simple and cheap. Only fish frames (head, tail and bones), water and a small amount of oil and other seasonings can give us an extremely yummy soup base. You can save the fish fillet for other dishes.

Theories behind

Ingredient first: white stock usually is made with pork bones, fish bones but never lean meat and fat meat because the right amount of fat is the first key factor for creamy stock. Protein is also required in addition to fat as an emulgator. Frying the fish bones and head firstly can bring more oil and accelerate the dissolution of protein.

In order to make the water wrapping the oil more evenly, stronger boiling movement is needed just like high speed mixing in mayonnaise.  So keep use high fire during the process.

Tips

  1. Sautee the fish frames firstly. And then break the fish frames into pieces. This will speed up the process.
  2. Add boiling hot water and the soup turns into white immediately.
  3. Use middle or high fire to keep the soup boiling.

Add oil and ginger slices and heat for a while. Then place fish frames in and Sautee until slightly browned. Next break the fish frames into small pieces.

Add hot boiling water. Add white peppercorn, cover the lid and continue cooking 10 to 15 minutes.

Use a fine strainer to remove any small bones and get stock.

creamy fish stock|chinasichuanfood.com
creamy fish stock|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Fish Stock

Fish stock which can be finished within 20 minutes

Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 2
Calories: 209 kcal
Ingredients
For fish stock
  • 250 g fish or fish frames
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 thumb ginger , smashed
  • 1.5 L water
For rice noodle soup
  • 2 servings rice noodle , pre-soaked in warm water until softened
  • 100 g mixed mushrooms , choose your favorite type
  • 3 slices of cucumber
  • 3 slices of tomato
  • 2 pan-fired crispy tofu
  • 1 small bunch of bean sprouts
  • salt to taste
  • 1/4 tsp. ground white peppercorns
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
Instructions
Fish stock

  1. Add oil and ginger slices and heat for a while. Then place fish in and sauté until slightly browned. Remove extra oil. Place smashed ginger in. Start to break the fish into small pieces.

  2. Add hot boiling water. Cover the lid and continue cooking 5 minutes.

  3. Use a fine strainer to remove any small bones and get stock. Here we get creamy fish stock.

Fish stock rice noodle

  1. Place tomato, cucumber, mixed mushrooms, pan-fried tofu and bean sprouts. Load with 700ml of fish stock. Bring the content to a boiling.

  2. Add soaked rice noodles in, season with salt, pepper and light soy sauce. Continue heating for 1 minute. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Fish Stock
Amount Per Serving
Calories 209 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Fat 10g15%
Saturated Fat 7g44%
Cholesterol 75mg25%
Sodium 116mg5%
Potassium 453mg13%
Carbohydrates 1g0%
Protein 30g60%
Calcium 38mg4%
Iron 0.8mg4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
creamy fish stock|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。