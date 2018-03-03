China Sichuan Food

Fish Ball Soup

Easy soup with dried seaweed and traditional fish balls. I have made a large batch of fish balls  and they turn out so amazing and so much better than previous ones, so I get the possibility to make a small groups of dishes with fish balls. The most common usage for fish balls is to make curry fish balls or cook some with soups, either noodle soup or pure soups.

Dries seaweed (紫菜) is a popular soup ingredient in Chinese cuisine with a quite long history. It is considered as the best plant source of umami. So the soup combines the plant umami and protein. Usually, we make seaweed with egg drops. Within only 15 minutes, we can present a pot of yummy soup for our family members.

Combining seaweed and fish meat in a soup is believed to be the most smart way of enjoying plant umami and protein umami. Although a few common ingredients are called in the soup, it produces a rich flavor.

fish ball soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Fish Ball Soup
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Traditionally Chinese seaweed and fish ball soup
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Fish Ball
Servings: 3 serving as soup
Calories: 108 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 20 fish balls ,store bought or homemade ones
  • 4 g dried seaweed
  • 2 l water
  • 1/4 tsp. white pepper
  • 1.5 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 thumb ginger ,smashed and cut into small sections
  • 1 cup of chopped green onion and coriander
Instructions
  1. Get a large soup pot, add water and ginger. Bring to a boil.
  2. Slow down the fire and gently put the fish balls in. Heat until boiling with medium fire and then simmer for 20 minutes over slowest fire so the flavors of the fish balls can influence the water.
  3. Turn up the fire and add dried seaweed in. Boil for another 2 minutes. Turn off fire, add white pepper, light soy sauce, salt and sesame oil.
  4. Serve with chopped green onion and coriander.
Nutrition Facts
Fish Ball Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 108 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 25mg 8%
Sodium 1298mg 54%
Potassium 243mg 7%
Total Carbohydrates 3g 1%
Protein 11g 22%
Vitamin A 6.6%
Vitamin C 7.6%
Calcium 4.9%
Iron 4.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

fish ball soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. I make this over and over. It is so easy and delicious, especially with the fish balls from the asian market! Thank you for sharing your skill and expertise! The photos really help and your English is outstanding.

    Reply

