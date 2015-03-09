Detailed Hong Kong style egg tart recipe (港式蛋挞) with an easy shell and creamy filling.

One year after moving to Guangdong province, I began to love Cantonese cuisine especially dim sum dishes and Hong Kong style cookie and desserts. There are many small stores providing various cookies, egg tarts and soft Asian buns just over the street corner. The smell was so appealing to me so I indulged a lot. Then after another year, I began to look inside of Cantonese cuisine, trying various dishes at home and understanding the basic principles of making Cantonese dishes. From that time on, I make my own egg tart, custard buns, char siu buns and so many other dim sum dishes at home. Honestly, Cantonese dishes are very different from my familiar Sichuan cuisine, usually require higher kitchen skills and always respect the nature of the ingredients. That’s the reason why I am deeply attracted.

I would highly suggest making the custard filling firstly, as the longer the filling rests, the better flavor you will get.



There are two famous types of egg tart here in my country—one is Hong Kong style and the other one is Macao version also known as Portuguese Egg Tart. As Hong Kong style egg tart, there are two kinds of tart shells-one is puffy pastry similar to shell of Portuguese egg tart and the other one is short crust pastry, taste like a butter cookie. Elaine is introducing the later one—short crust pastry, as it is more practicable at home.

There are two ways for assembling the shells to the moulds. One is pressing with fingers directly and the other is rolling out with a pin and cut the wrapper with a mould. Personally, I prefer the first method because it is much quicker and there is not need to worry about breaking the shells. If you use the first method too, please try to make the shell uniform in thickness and avoid thick bottoms otherwise, egg tart shells might be broken when moving from the moulds.

For making 8 egg tarts with regular egg tart; I do not use vanilla extract in this recipe but you can definitely add some if your prefer. I highly recommend measuring all the ingredients for the best result. I measured the ingredients and references are given in the following recipe.

Video is here for more details.