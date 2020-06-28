Egg and pepper fritter （青椒炒鸡蛋） is the most popular dish in my family. My husband loves it very much. You can’t imagine just with 2 humble ingredients and 3 types of seasoning, this dish can be so delicious. When you get limited ingredient in fridge, this might be a great option for side dishes.

The making of this type of fritter is something similar to egg foo young from Cantonese cuisine. But the Sichuan version is humbler and much easier to make.

Cook’s Note

In order to make the egg fluffy and yummy, try to beaten eggs for a longer time until there is a small layer of fine bubbles on surface. So enough air coming in the egg batter.

Use a little bit more oil can help to keep a relatively high temperature and thus shortening the cooking oil and consequently bringing tender texture.

Heat the wok firstly and then heat the oil to a relatively high temperature. This step can help to shorten the cooking time.

Instructions

Remove seeds of pepper and then Roughly chop the green peppers to larger pieces.Whisk egg with salt and pepper until there is a layer of fine bubbles on surface. Mix the green peppers in.

Heat wok firstly and then pour in cooking oil. Sway the wok to make sure all of the surface is coated with oil.

Pour the mixture in. Let it stay for 4-8 seconds until the bottom side is almost firmed. Use spatula to move the egg slightly so the liquid can be heated as well. Turn over and fry both side until golden brown. When the egg is cooked, drizzle light soy sauce along with the edges and then add sesame oil. Mix well. Serve hot!