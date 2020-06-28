China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Egg and Pepper Stir Fry

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Egg and pepper fritter （青椒炒鸡蛋） is the most popular dish in my family. My husband loves it very much. You can’t imagine just with 2 humble ingredients and 3 types of seasoning, this dish can be so delicious. When you get limited ingredient in fridge, this might be a great option for side dishes.

The making of this type of fritter is something similar to egg foo young from Cantonese cuisine. But the Sichuan version is humbler and much easier to make.

Cook’s Note

In order to make the egg fluffy and yummy, try to beaten eggs for a longer time until there is a small layer of fine bubbles on surface. So enough air coming in the egg batter.

Use a little bit more oil can help to keep a relatively high temperature and thus shortening the cooking oil and consequently bringing tender texture. 

Heat the wok firstly and then heat the oil to a relatively high temperature. This step can help to shorten the cooking time.

Instructions

Remove seeds of pepper and then Roughly chop the green peppers to larger pieces.Whisk egg with salt and pepper until there is a layer of fine bubbles on surface. Mix the green peppers in.

Heat wok firstly and then pour in cooking oil. Sway the wok to make sure all of the surface is coated with oil.

Pour the mixture in. Let it stay for 4-8 seconds until the bottom side is almost firmed. Use spatula to move the egg slightly so the liquid can be heated as well. Turn over and fry both side until golden brown. When the egg is cooked, drizzle light soy sauce along with the edges and then add sesame oil. Mix well. Serve hot!

egg and green pepper stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Egg and Fresh Pepper Stir fry
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
 

Super yummy egg and fresh pepper stir fry

Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 3
Calories: 304 kcal
Ingredients
  • 5 eggs
  • 3 fresh green peppers
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • dash of pepper , optional
  • 4 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
Instructions

  1. Remove seeds of pepper and then Roughly chop the green peppers to larger pieces.

  2. Whisk egg with salt and pepper until there is a layer of fine bubbles on surface.

  3. Mix the green peppers in.

  4. Heat wok firstly and then pour in cooking oil. Sway the wok to make sure all of the surface is coated with oil.

  5. Pour the mixture in. Let it stay for 4-8 seconds until the bottom side is almost firmed. Use spatula to move the egg slightly so the liquid can be heated as well. Turn over and fry both side until golden brown. When the egg is cooked, drizzle light soy sauce along with the edges and then add sesame oil. Mix well. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Egg and Fresh Pepper Stir fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 304 Calories from Fat 252
% Daily Value*
Fat 28g43%
Saturated Fat 19g119%
Cholesterol 273mg91%
Sodium 1166mg51%
Potassium 101mg3%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 10g20%
Vitamin A 396IU8%
Vitamin C 5mg6%
Calcium 41mg4%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。