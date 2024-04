8 shares





Super easy Spinach stir fry with garlic. It is a delicious Chinese-style dark leafy vegetable stir fry that only needs 5 minutes.

You may find lots of recipes asking to blanch the spinach before stir-frying. We used to blanch it for several reasons.

the first purpose is to keep the green color. But since spinach can be stir-fried within a very short time, it is not necessary for this particular dark leafy green- spinach. Remove the bitter taste. Spinach in some seasons may have a bitter taste. To Remove Oxalic Acid: this is a traditional saying that oxalic acid contained in spinach is unhealthy. But in fact, oxalic acid in a regular amount of spinach has very little influence on the body’s health.

So if you get high-quality spinach, there is no need to blanch it. And we will make a simple spinach stir fry within 5 minutes.

Ingredients

250g Spinach

5 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbsp. cooking oil

Pinch of salt

Instructions

How to wash spinach

Spinach can be sandy spinach if they are not washed properly. So we need to wash them carefully. Take a large bowl of water and wash the stem separately. Then remove the redhead. Drain well and further cut into small sections around 5 cm long.

Stir fry spinach

Add oil to the wok, when the oil is hot, add the chopped garlic, and stir-fry for only seconds over a slow fire until aromatic. Don’t fry the garlic too long because it might get burnt and turn bitter.

Quickly add spinach in, add salt and light soy sauce when the spinach is almost soft. Move fast. The whole process should be less than 1 minute, don’t overcook your spinach. Serve hot.

Cook’s Note

If you are preparing a large meal with other dishes, please orange spinach stir fry the last one. Because it turns dark and loses its freshness very quickly.