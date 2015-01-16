Chinese dim sum style braised chicken feet. This is Elaine’s favorite chicken feet recipe.
Chicken feet, though sounds weird for some of your guys, but it is really one of the best parts of chicken. There are many yummy snacks or side dishes made from chicken feet and dim sum style chicken feet and pickled chicken feet from Sichuan cuisine should be the most famous ones.
The Chinese name of this dish is tiger skin chicken feet(虎皮凤爪), and there is a similar dish named as tiger skin green peppers. Tiger skin is named because of the wrinkles on the surface.
The making process is relatively complex. We need at least four steps: boiling-deep frying- soaking- braising or steaming. No matter how complex the dish is, there is a big group of fan. Of course, they are available at the dim sum restaurant. I have tested the recipe three times but cannot get the texture enough satisfying, but the tastes are really wonderful. So I decide to post it on the blog just for home cooking reference.
Cut the claws off and any dirty part on the chicken feet. And then cut the main large bone off and divide the chicken palm into two parts as shown in picture 1.
Then bring enough water to a boiling in a large pot, add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of sugar (to avoid breaking of the skin) and 1/2 teaspoon of rice vinegar (to avoid darkened color). Cook the chicken feet for around 2 minutes. Transfer out and drain completely as shown in picture 2.
Add around 1 tablespoon light soy sauce to marinate for around 30 minutes in picture 3.
Then in a deep-pan or wok, add one third full with oil and heat over medium heat to around 180 degree C. Add chicken feet to fry until golden and dry as shown in picture 4.
When the chicken feet are deep-fried well. Transfer them to cold water to soak for around 3 to 4 hours or overnight for the wrinkles. If you do not care about the texture that much, just soak them for 1 hour .
Prepare the sauce and braise. This dish is often steamed in restaurants with soaked peanuts. Braised version consume less time, that’s the reason I choose to braise the feet.
Other dim sum recipes
- steamed sausage buns
- Lo Mai Gai (steamed sticky rice in lotus leaf)
- Steamed Ribs with fermented black beans
- Water chestnut cake
- Hong kong style egg tart
- Custard bun-milk yolk buns (奶黄包)
- dim sum style shrimp- har gow (虾饺)
Dim Sum style chicken feet - braised version
- 20 chicken feet , cut the nails and any dirty parts
- oil for deep frying
- iced water for soaking the chicken feet
- 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
- 2 green onions , finely chopped
- 2 fresh Thai chili pepper , finely chopped(optional)
- 1 inch root ginger , finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 2 star anise
- 1 cup warm water for braising
-
Cut the claws off and any dirty part on the chicken feet. And then cut the main large bone off and divide the chicken palm into two parts. If you feel this part too difficult, you can skip it. But you will need more oil in the deep frying process.
-
Bring enough water to a boiling in a large pot, add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of sugar (to avoid breaking of the skin) and 1/2 teaspoon of rice vinegar (to avoid darkened color). Cook the chicken feet for about 2 minutes. Transfer out and drain completely.
-
Add 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce and marinate for around 30 minutes.
-
Fill one third of a wok or deep frier with oil and heat it over medium heat to 180 C. Add the chicken feet and fry them until golden and dry. If your chicken feet are not completely dried, the oil might sparkle. Remember to use a long chop stick to turn the chicken feet and cover the fryer with a lid. If you did not divide the chicken feet into two parts, then deep fry them in small batches and add
-
slightly more oil. Just make sure that they are well deep-fried.
-
Transfer the feet to a large bowl with iced water. Soak the chicken feet for 3 to 4 hours to achieve the tiger skin effect.
-
To steam: transfer the chicken feet to a steamer. Prepare all the ingredients for the steaming sauce. Steam at first the chicken feet for 15 minutes and then evenly pour on them the steaming sauce. Continue to steam for another 30 to 40 minutes.
-
To braise: mix all the ingredients used for steaming with another 1 cup of water. In a deep pan simmer the chicken feet with the sauce for 15 minutes and then turn up the fire to thicken the sauce.
-
Serve hot or reheat it for later serving.
Usually Dim Sum restaurant steamed soaked peanuts with the chicken feet, if you plan to steam them, add soaked peanuts in the bottom of the plate.
Comments
Riff says
This was so delicious thankyou for sharing your other recipes as well Elaine. I am afraid I have a squeamish family to feed so I did half and half chicken feet and chicken wings cut into pieces as your recipe shows. I know it was a cop out but I enjoyed the feet all by myself.
Elaine says
Hi Riff,
It is a nice idea to add some chicken wings. I understand that you guys do not like to eat chicken feet because of the bones. But I am so glad because at least you had a try and they taste great to you.
Happy cooking!
Peter says
Forgive my ignorance (I’m only a beginner cook), but could you clarify as the end of 2. says to drain completely, then 3. says to marinate with a little Soy. What are we marinating the feet in? Water with Soy or Oil with Soy?
Elaine says
Hi Peter,
Firstly we need to drain the chicken feet after boiling in water (step 2) and then add soy sauce to marinate them before frying. We do not want water on the surface of the chicken foot because it may cause oil splash.
Allison says
I’m also new to this. Could you explain step 6, 7 and 8 do we do those after we fry them?
Elaine says
Soaking in cold water is crucial for the crinkled skin. Choose either 7 or 8 is for flavoring.
Cecilia Koh says
Hi.
I think that you cannot get the right texture is because you missed one important step which is to dry the chicken before deep frying. You can dry them in the oven at 100 degrees celcius for about 2 – 3 hours. Hope this is useful.
Ming Lacy says
I’m so happy to have located your website.
I’m half chinese and my mother was born in Shanghai, China.
Unfortunately, I didn’t learn how to prepare all my favorite chinese dishes before my mother died.
The Sichuan food website let’s me pursue those wonderful authenic chinese cuisine I thought was
lost forever… And I love the videos.
Thank you.
Elaine says
Welcome board, Ming. It is quite nice to see your comment at the beginning of the day. I have never thought to learn how to cook before leaving my hometown. But very soon, I feel, living outside, it is a must to learn how to cook hometown style dishes to help keep the memories. It is never too late to explore and trying. Happy cooking!
Bert Dayego says
Hi when i read your recipe this morning i immediatwly eent to to the market to try it. My children lovee to eat this so much but but ordering to the dimsum resto really hurts my pocket so i hope i can satisfy them with this and cook it regularly. Thanks so much
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Bert!
nik winson says
Delicious. Thank you for the recipe!
Elaine says
Thanks. Happy cooking!