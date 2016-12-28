Learn how to make a warm Hong Kong style clay pot rice with sweet Cantonese sausages (lop cheong) and Chinese cured pork (lop yuk).

I am a big fan of clay pot rice!! I love chicken clay pot, lop cheong clay pot rice and beef clay pot rice. Several days ago, I received handmade Cantonese sweet sausage (lop cheong) and I made a lop cheong buns with it. As the winter is quite cold now, so I made the first batch of lop yuk (Chinese cured pork belly). So I get everything needed for a homemade clay pot rice.

You will need

1 cup long grain rice

1 cup+ 1 tbsp water

2 sweet sausage

1 cup of sliced cured pork belly

1 thumb ginger

Sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon seasoned soy sauce (蒸鱼豉油)

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

Serving with

2 Bok Choy

4 green onions, chopped

Steps

Slice the air-cured pork belly and sweet sausage into thin slices.

Set aside.Rinse the rice carefully and then soak with clean water for around 30 minutes.

Then heat the pot with medium fire until boiling.After 2-3 minutes, add ginger slices firstly and then top with pork belly and sweet sausage slices. Drizzle oil over the edges.

Cover the pot, turn down the fire and let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes. If you are cooking on a gas stove, rotate the pot for evenly heating can help to create more crispy bottoms. Then move from heat and set aside for 5 minutes. During this time, bring a pot of water to a boil, add pinch of salt and drops of oil, cook Bok Choy for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out.



Stir all the sauce in a small bowl. Uncover the pot, drizzle the sauce and garnish the green onion.

Enjoy after stirring everything together. Serve with Bok Choy and other pickles(optional but highly recommended).