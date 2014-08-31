Vegan friendly potSticker with eggplants, coriander, green onion, shitake mushroom and Chinese mung bean noodles as filling.

The bad news today is that I get really thick and tough dumpling wrappers today, so please forget about the shaping. But the good one is the yummy final taste. My family cannot even figure out this is a vegan friendly pot stickers.

Recently I am thinking about creating more vegan-friendly or vegetarian friendly recipes on this blog. Although vegan Chinese recipes are not so famous, they deserve the notice! There are indeed many vegan friendly recipes in Chinese cuisine. Many of them even taste better than dishes with meat. This vegan potsticker is a great example.

I use stir-fried eggplants as the replacement of meats. In fact, I guess chicken leg mushroom can do the same. Besides, chopped coriander, chopped green onions and shopped shitake mushroom are also added for a more combined taste. In case you are not familiar with mung bean noodles, I would love to introduce it a little bit. Mung bean noodles is made from healthy green mung beans and present a crystal appearance. It is also named as glass noodles in China. You may find them in local stores or skip this ingredients. But I high recommend using some in the filling.



I was given a bag of potsticker wrappers so I skip this ingredient today. However when I get the first wrapper on my hand, I was really frustrated because those wrappers were so thick and tough. You may see from the pictures that it was really hard for me to press the edges together. But this does not influence the final taste very much because I am making potstickers. We have one potsticker assembling method, leaving the wrapper sealed incompletely so the filling inside can be cooked quickly and completely. Since I get “bad” wrappers today, I add around 1 tablespoon of warm water after the bottom side are sautéed to golden brown during the cooking process in order to make sure that other parts are cooked completely (the power of vapour). Then we need to continue cooking until all the water added are evaporated, and then the pot stickers become crispy again.