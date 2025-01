22154 shares





Amazing Sichuan style spicy potato salad with a dreaming hot sauce and sour sauce.

Potato has been one of the most favorite food during the childhood. And it has been the most popular ingredient on Chinese table now. When I was still a little girl and we relied on potatoes, white radish and Chinese cabbage along the winter.Our favorite way is to shred it and make a quick shredded potato stir fry since it was the simplest method. Grown up, I have been tired of potatoes because I ate so many potatoes. After mastering our family’s kitchen, I suddenly fall in love with potatoes because there are so many yummy possibilities. Now, I am so proud of this simple and amazing potato salad.

This may seems to be quite simple and not appealing at all. But believe you will fall in love with it even in cold water because the sauce is super aromatic. Only with basic Chinese sauces, we can make the best potato salad, the Szechuan style, totally different from regular smashed potato one. Potato slices hold a crispy texture which works as great addition to the sauce.

Cook’s Note

Soak the potato slices in clean water after sliced can prevent them getting dark, remove the extra starch and create a crisp texture after cooked.

You can use red onion as a substitute of scallion. They produce different flavors, but both of them are amazing.

Ingredients

3-4 small potatoes, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 scallions, chopped

2 tbsp. Chinese chili oil

1 tbsp.light soy sauce

1 tbsp. vinegar

1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

1/2 tsp. sugar

2 tbsp. cumin powder

pinch of salt

Steps

Thinly slice the potatoes and then soak in clean water for couple of minutes to remove the extra starch and keep the potatoes crispy after cooked.

Bring water to a boil and then cook the potato slices for 2-3 minutes. Transfer out and soak in cold water. Drain and set aside.

Prepare another small pan, add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and fry garlic and scallions until aromatic. Place light soy sauce, cumin powder, chili oil, salt, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil and sesame seeds in. Mix well.

Mix the sauce with the potato slices with a small bunch of coriander. Serve directly.