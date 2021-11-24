Chinese Nanjing salted duck “盐水鸭” is a lovely spice infused dish which has more than 2000 years of history. With very common ingredients, the duck is made from something with strong raw flavors to delicious starters. It is almost everywhere in Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu province.

The duck is firstly marinated with salt and an interesting ingredient- Sichuan peppercorn. Then cooked in lower temperature of water. It is full of flavor itself because of the marinating process. This may look quite plain if you ever tried because it is not appealing at all because no coloring ingredient added. Only the eyes of those who tasted the flavor can know how good this salted duck is. Salted duck is a top star for Jinling cuisine which is emphasizing on original flavors and tastes, presenting dedicate dishes.

Cook’s note

Salt rub is the most important seasoning for salted duck. So if possible, marinate the duck in the previous day. In order to make sure the dry rub is well attached to the meat, make sure the duck is dried after cleaning.

In order to guarantee low temperature cooking, don’t let the soup boil during cooking. Low temperature cooking can bring wonderful tender texture of the duck.

Instructions

Clean the duck under running water and remove any giblets and hair. Then pat dry with kitchen paper. This is extremely important for the great flavor. Then poke some hole on the surface of the duck so the flavors can go insider easier.

In a pan, add 4 tablespoons of salt, 1 tablespoon of Sichuan peppercorn and 2 star anises. Stir fry over slow fire until aromatic and the salt becomes slightly browned. Set aside to cool down.

Rub the salt on every part of the duck. Then cover with plastic wrap, place in fridge and set aside for 1 day.

Add enough water in a large pot (the water level should cover the duck), add ginger, scallion and shaoxing wine. Heat to bring the content to a boiling. Place the duck in. The duck meat will drop the temperature immediately. Slow down the fire and just let the broth simmering but not boiling. Don’t cover the lid. Cook for 10 minutes and then cover the lid, turn off the fire and soak the duck for another 20 minutes. Then start the fire and continue heating until the water starts to boil again. Turn off fire and let it stay for another 20 minutes in the water.

Transfer the duck to cutting board. Cut into pieces and server directly.