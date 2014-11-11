Super easy Chinese crispy shredded potato pancake which can be finished within 15 minutes.

If you love potato, try this potato pancake. If you hat potato, you should try this too because you might fall in love with potatoes via this little crispy pancakes.

Back to old days, when we did not have so many ingredients to choose especially in winter, potato was a main staple food. Mothers were trying various ways to cook potatoes so even in poor days; children could have a wonderful life too.

I have not tasted this before my university life in the city of Xi’an, which in my heart is the heaven of noodles and flour. But the original version is steamed. To simplify the process, I use pan-frying instead of steaming. This should be super good for breakfast.

The seasonings can be slightly different according to your own taste. I only use Chinese five spice powder and ground black pepper and match it with a dipping sauce with my homemade Hunan Chili sauce. The point here is that you need to adjust the salt depending on whether you plan to use a dipping sauce and what it is. Potatoes are super good with Chinese five spice powder. If you want to have a try with this mixed spice, check homemade Chinese five spice powder.

Some tips for frying the potato pancakes

Use a slice to shape the pancake so that they can be uniform in thickness. At the first part of frying, use medium fire so that the pancake can form quickly and then remember to slow your fire, otherwise the pancake might be burnt easily.

