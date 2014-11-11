China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Shredded Potato Pancake

31 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Super easy Chinese crispy shredded potato pancake which can be finished within 15 minutes.

Chinese potato pancake

If you love potato, try this potato pancake. If you hat potato, you should try this too because you might fall in love with potatoes via this little crispy pancakes.

Back to old days, when we did not have so many ingredients to choose especially in winter, potato was a main staple food. Mothers were trying various ways to cook potatoes so even in poor days; children could have a wonderful life too.

I have not tasted this before my university life in the city of Xi’an, which in my heart is the heaven of noodles and flour. But the original version is steamed. To simplify the process, I use pan-frying instead of steaming. This should be super good for breakfast.

The seasonings can be slightly different according to your own taste. I only use Chinese five spice powder and ground black pepper and match it with a dipping sauce with my homemade Hunan Chili sauce. The point here is that you need to adjust the salt depending on whether you plan to use a dipping sauce and what it is. Potatoes are super good with Chinese five spice powder. If you want to have a try with this mixed spice, check homemade Chinese five spice powder.

Chinese potato pancake-13

Some tips for frying the potato pancakes

  1. Use a slice to shape the pancake so that they can be uniform in thickness.
  2. At the first part of frying, use medium fire so that the pancake can form quickly and then remember to slow your fire, otherwise the pancake might be burnt easily.

Chinese potato pancake

Chinese potato pancake-6

Additionally, if you love potatoes, check the following recipes too.

Pan-fried small potatoes

Red-braised potatoes

5 from 1 vote
Chinese potato pancake
Print
Chinese Potato Pancake
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Easy Chinese style potato pancake-crispy and savory. Need only 15 minutes from preparation to breakfast table.
Course: Breakfast, staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pancake, potatoes
Servings: 2
Calories: 246 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 middle size potato , shredded
  • 1/2 cup starch , I use sweet potato starch
  • 1/2 tsp. salt or as needed
  • 1 pinch of ground black pepper powder
  • 1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
  • 1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil
dips
Instructions
  1. Peel the potatoes and cut into thin shreds. You may use a shredding tool. Try to make them similar in size so the cooking time can be similar too.
  2. In a large bowl, add salt, ground black pepper powder, five spice powder and starch. Mix well and set aside for around 5 minutes.
  3. Brush some oil in a pan, fry one side of the pancake over medium fire for around 1 to 2 minutes until shaped and slightly brown. Turn it over and continue frying the second side. Then slow down your fire and turn over the pancake several times to fry the two sides until crispy and brown.
  4. Serve directly or with the dips you want.It can be matched with sweet chili sauce or tomato sauce.
Recipe Notes

Decide your dipping sauce firstly and adjust the salt accordingly.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Potato Pancake
Amount Per Serving
Calories 246 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 743mg 31%
Potassium 773mg 22%
Total Carbohydrates 45g 15%
Dietary Fiber 5g 20%
Sugars 2g
Protein 5g 10%
Vitamin A 1%
Vitamin C 14.3%
Calcium 6.4%
Iron 21.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese potato pancake

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • You can watch it with almost any dips you like, for example sweet and sour and hot and sour. It tastes great alone too.

      Reply

  3. While travelling from khatmandu to delhi I ate bread/ildi like thing in jet airways flight. I want to know if there is such recipe. If so post it please

    Reply


  4. We loved this–the five-spice powder really tasted good with the potato, and it was so crispy and nice! We had it with some chilli oil dip 🙂

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。