Super easy Chinese crispy shredded potato pancake which can be finished within 15 minutes.
If you love potato, try this potato pancake. If you hat potato, you should try this too because you might fall in love with potatoes via this little crispy pancakes.
Back to old days, when we did not have so many ingredients to choose especially in winter, potato was a main staple food. Mothers were trying various ways to cook potatoes so even in poor days; children could have a wonderful life too.
I have not tasted this before my university life in the city of Xi’an, which in my heart is the heaven of noodles and flour. But the original version is steamed. To simplify the process, I use pan-frying instead of steaming. This should be super good for breakfast.
The seasonings can be slightly different according to your own taste. I only use Chinese five spice powder and ground black pepper and match it with a dipping sauce with my homemade Hunan Chili sauce. The point here is that you need to adjust the salt depending on whether you plan to use a dipping sauce and what it is. Potatoes are super good with Chinese five spice powder. If you want to have a try with this mixed spice, check homemade Chinese five spice powder.
Some tips for frying the potato pancakes
- Use a slice to shape the pancake so that they can be uniform in thickness.
- At the first part of frying, use medium fire so that the pancake can form quickly and then remember to slow your fire, otherwise the pancake might be burnt easily.
Additionally, if you love potatoes, check the following recipes too.
- 2 middle size potato , shredded
- 1/2 cup starch , I use sweet potato starch
- 1/2 tsp. salt or as needed
- 1 pinch of ground black pepper powder
- 1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
- 1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp. Hunan Chopped chili sauce
- 1 tsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. boiled water or stock
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
-
Peel the potatoes and cut into thin shreds. You may use a shredding tool. Try to make them similar in size so the cooking time can be similar too.
-
In a large bowl, add salt, ground black pepper powder, five spice powder and starch. Mix well and set aside for around 5 minutes.
-
Brush some oil in a pan, fry one side of the pancake over medium fire for around 1 to 2 minutes until shaped and slightly brown. Turn it over and continue frying the second side. Then slow down your fire and turn over the pancake several times to fry the two sides until crispy and brown.
-
Serve directly or with the dips you want.It can be matched with sweet chili sauce or tomato sauce.
Decide your dipping sauce firstly and adjust the salt accordingly.
Comments
Karo in the Kitchen says
This pancake looks almost exactly like Swiss ROSTI. It’s funny to see how such different cultures teat a potato!
James says
Theese look amazing. What did you use for the potatoes? Can you use difference condimences instead?
Thanks for sharing
Elaine says
You can watch it with almost any dips you like, for example sweet and sour and hot and sour. It tastes great alone too.
Hanu says
While travelling from khatmandu to delhi I ate bread/ildi like thing in jet airways flight. I want to know if there is such recipe. If so post it please
Elaine says
Hanu,
I am so sorry that I cannot identify the dish by information you provided.
Val says
We loved this–the five-spice powder really tasted good with the potato, and it was so crispy and nice! We had it with some chilli oil dip 🙂