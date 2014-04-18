Red braised potatoes with garlic, chili bean paste and leek.

Back to my childhood, potatoes are my favorite food. We grew our own potatoes and usually harvest large amount of potatoes in smaller sizes. Then we keep them in a something like a basement just like how we keep sweet potatoes. They can last very long, so we ate potatoes frequently. I have tasted various Chinese potatoes dishes including mashed potatoes, potatoes slice crispy, braised potatoes, potato soup etc. And the red braised potato was my favorite.

Grown up, those little small potatoes are not always available. We get potatoes in huge size and usually they are used in stir-fry recipes like sweet and sour shredded potatoes.

To make this memory red braised potatoes, firstly get on bag of small potatoes and remove the dots and dirty part of the skin. You can also choose to peel the skin off after boiling.

Then bring some water in pot and cook the potatoes around 15 minutes until the chop stickers can be inserted easily. Move out and soaked in cold water to cool down. And then cut into small chunks. Or if the potatoes you are using are really small in size, just keep how it used to be.

Garlic and doubanjiang are used as the main flavor. If doubanjiang is unavailable, you can use other chili paste. And then two leeks are added to add some highlights to potatoes.