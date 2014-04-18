China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Red Braised Potatoes

5 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Red braised potatoes with garlic, chili bean paste and leek.

Back to my childhood, potatoes are my favorite food. We grew our own potatoes and usually harvest large amount of potatoes in smaller sizes. Then we keep them in a something like a basement just like how we keep sweet potatoes. They can last very long, so we ate potatoes frequently. I have tasted various Chinese potatoes dishes including mashed potatoes, potatoes slice crispy, braised potatoes, potato soup etc. And the red braised potato was my favorite.

red braised small potatoes

Grown up, those little small potatoes are not always available. We get potatoes in huge size and usually they are used in stir-fry recipes like sweet and sour shredded potatoes.

To make this memory red braised potatoes, firstly get on bag of small potatoes and remove the dots and dirty part of the skin. You can also choose to peel the skin off after boiling.

red braised small potatoes

Then bring some water in pot and cook the potatoes around 15 minutes until the chop stickers can be inserted easily.  Move out and soaked in cold water to cool down. And then cut into small chunks. Or if the potatoes you are using are really small in size, just keep how it used to be.

Garlic and doubanjiang are used as the main flavor. If doubanjiang is unavailable, you can use other chili paste. And then two leeks are added to add some highlights to potatoes.

red braised small potatoes

Print
Red Braised Potatoes
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Red braised potatoes with garlic, chili bean paste and leek.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: potatoes, Red Braised
Servings: 3
Calories: 163 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • bag of small potatoes , around 400g
  • 4 garlic cloves , finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons doubanjiang , or you can adjust the amount depending how spicy you want it to be
  • 2 teaspoon cooking oil , sunflower seed oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 3 fresh green leeks , cut into 1 inch sections
Instructions
  1. Wash the potatoes and remove the dots on the skin with a knife or scoop if the potatoes are small in size or just cook it and peel the skins off.
  2. Add around 2 teaspoons salt in a pot along with water to cover the potatoes. Continue to cook around 15 minutes after boiling or until you can insert a chop sticker inside the potato easily.
  3. Transfer the potatoes out and soak in cold water to cool down. Cut into small chunks.
  4. Heat up 2 teaspoons sunflower seed oil in wok, add doubanjiang (or other chili paste) to stir-fry until the oil turns to red. Add finely chopped garlic in to stir fry until aroma.
  5. Return cooked potatoes along with the leek sections. Do a quick fry to toss the sauce evenly on potatoes.
Recipe Notes

Since the doubanjiang I am using contains salt, so I do not add extra salt. You can taste before transferring the dish out and add small amount of salt if necessary.

Nutrition Facts
Red Braised Potatoes
Amount Per Serving
Calories 163 Calories from Fat 18
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 2g 3%
Sodium 1565mg 65%
Potassium 577mg 16%
Total Carbohydrates 19g 6%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Protein 3g 6%
Vitamin A 1.7%
Vitamin C 21.7%
Calcium 5.2%
Iron 25.2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • Holly,
      That’s true. This was one of my favorite potato dish. However we are just having too many other new dishes so forget to cook it for quite a long time.

      Reply

  2. I found your blog because I was searching for a recipe for a spicy potato dish I had in Chengdu this summer. Can’t wait to try this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

  3. Thank you for this recipe! It was so easy to make, and everyone loved it!! It reminded me of extra tasty home fries, for the Americans out there. I will definitely make this often as it’s quick enough to do on a week night.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。