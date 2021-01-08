Learn how to make crispy shell and soft inside Chinese Hamburger-Rou Jia Mo

Rou Jia Mo (bread with braised meat) is originated from Shaanxi province, also known as Chinese style hamburger. It is a perfect street food with savory filling and chewy bread (mo). Rou means pork, Jia means placing the meat between the bread and mo means bread. I have been spending my four-year university life in the city of Xi’an, where various types of Rou Jia Mo are provided with reasonable prices. But once tried, making rou jia mo at home is quite easy. There are several types of Mo provided in Shanxi province, I introduced the very basic and most popular version.

For the filling: usually pork belly is stewed with soy sauce, cooking wine, sugar, ginger and spices. The real street style Rou Jia Mo uses around 20 types of spices. But here we are just using very basic ones. In addition, vegetarian filling can match better with the bread to present another yummy street food — Cai Jia Mo (菜夹馍). Since it takes long time to make the braised pork, I made a large batch this time. You can serve the remaining braised pork as a dish directly or with noodles.

About the Mo (Bread)

The bread or mo is named as Baijimo, usually is made from semi-fermented dough and provides a suitably chewy taste. The fermentation degree of the dough will determine the final taste of the bread. I have made my dough to ferment for around 15 minutes with a room temperature around 30 degree C because I want my buns to be a little bit softer. If you want a chewy version, ahead to next step as long as you find your dough is beginning to ferment.

Knead the dough again once the fermentation done to pinch the air out. Then roll the dough into a uniform long log around 5 cm in diameter. Cut the long log into 5 equal portions.

Get one portion and then shape it into another long log. Roll out and then roll up. Suck in the very ending at one end of your roll in picture Press it down slowly as picture Turnover and roll out dough until 1.5 cm thick. Shape it to a bowl.

Heat up a pan. Place the bowl shaped dough in to fry until slightly brown over medium fire(less than 1 minute) so that the texture will be kept. Turn over to fry the second side.

Transfer the bread (Baijimo) to a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes so the breads are completely cooked through.