Eggplant is the most popular vegetable in autumn. When well-cooked, it can taste even better than meats.There are various ways of cooking eggplant in China, but braising and steaming might be the top two popular ones. Sometimes, we marinate summer tender eggplants.
Braised eggplants with garlic sauce is my favorite method of making eggplants in this autumn, using very basic seasonings and producing a well balanced dish with strong garlic aroma. There is another popular Chinese eggplant dish named as “Yu Xiang Eggplants”, which is named “Chinese eggplants in spicy garlic sauce”. That’s a completely different versions.
Though eggplants can be extremely delicious, they are not liked by every house wife cook as they are hard to handle and need lots of oil. I have been trying to search ways to reduce oil absorbed by the eggplants. The final solution is to soak the eggplants in slightly salty water and let them to absorb the water as much as possible. The water contained in the eggplants can help to accelerate the cooking process and make the eggplants much softer.
Coating eggplants with cornstarch might be another effective method, as the cornstarch will form a perfecting outside shell. But the eggplants lose the soft and sticky texture if cornstarch is adopted.
Before we start to make this garlicky eggplants, please note that the oil used for cook the eggplants is not the oil amount you will take in. When the eggplant bites are cooked until soft, they will release the oil and you can save the oil for vegetable stir fries. So you can absolutely speed up the frying process by using more oil to cover the eggplants. Authentic Chinese table has a different philosophy from western cuisine. We do not emphasize on single dish but the whole table. When this dish is oily, we usually match simple and light soups (tofu soup with Bok Choy) or stir fries to balance the nutrition.
Ingredients
- 2 long tender Asian eggplants
- pinch of salt for salty water
- 3 tbsp. cooking oil + 1/2 tbsp. if needed
- 3-4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 green pepper, cut into small pieces
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tsp. salt or to taste
Steps:
Cut the eggplants into one bite size. Throw them in a large pot with water, add pinch of salt and marinate with a weight for 10 minutes. Transfer out and drain slightly (do not over dry, just pick the eggplants up).
At the mean time, heat up wok and 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the eggplants in wok and fry over middle fire. Stir from time to time but do not move the eggplants frequently. When they are softened, transfer the eggplants out and keep some oil for frying the garlic. Less oil stir-frying may take longer time. If you want to speed up the process, use 1/3 cup of oil and deep-fry those eggplants bites.
If there is no oil left, add around 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Add garlic in, heat over slow fire until aromatic.
Add green peppers and return the eggplants, add light soy sauce and sugar. And sprinkle salt at the last.
- 2 long tender Asian eggplants
- pinch of salt for salty water
- 3 tbsp. cooking oil + 1/2 tbsp. if needed
- 3-4 cloves garlic ,minced
- 1 green pepper ,cut into small pieces
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt or to taste
-
Cut the eggplants into one bite size. Throw them in a large pot with water, add pinch of salt and marinate with a weight for 10 minutes. Transfer out and drain slightly (do not over dry, just pick the eggplants up).
-
At the mean time, heat up wok and 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the eggplants in wok and fry over middle fire. Stir from time to time but do not move the eggplants frequently. When they are softened, transfer the eggplants out and keep some oil for frying the garlic.
-
If there is no oil left, add around 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Add garlic in, heat over slow fire until aromatic.Add garlic in, heat over slow fire until aromatic.
-
Add green peppers and return the eggplants, add light soy sauce and sugar. And sprinkle salt at the last.
Comments
Frank says
This looks divine! Indeed, this is the second Chinese eggplant recipe I’ve seen today. Interesting that it is considered an autumn vegetable in China. In Italy (and elsewhere I think) it is a summer vegetable. Either way, it’s one of my favorite veggies!
Elaine says
We have summer eggplants too. They are quite popular in those two seasons.
Ferdinand Tessadri says
Here in Italy we are fond of eggplants. But i don’t like them cooked in a lot of oil, so we cook them on the grill, and add oil and sauces only for the final step in the pan.
Elaine says
That’s a wonderful method. We love to roast and grill the eggplants too. Sometimes, we marinate eggplants with salt for 10-15 minutes until withered before mixing with the sauces.
Jenna says
Yum! I agree that eggplant can be yummier than meat. Especially when prepared like this.
Elaine says
Two hands up agree.
Vickie says
Made this tonight for some friends. Everyone loved it!
Elaine says
Thanks!
Jim says
Hi Elaine, I cannot eat peppers, will sub baby bok choy, do you think that will be suitable.
Have made Szechuan eggplant and really enjoy it.
Elaine says
Jim,
If you cannot eat peppers, I would suggest using scallion to enrich the flavor instead of bok choy.
Roxana says
I just made this! It s delicious!!
Elaine says
Thank you!
Troy says
My pregnant partner loved it. Had two packets of wings. I did not put any salt in. Fantastic quick recipe.
Elaine says
Thank you, Troy.
Cristina says
Made this tonight: Turned out great! I also don’t love the fact that eggplant usually becomes oily so this worked out great. I only needed a little bit of oil at the beginning to cook the eggplant and then a little more for the garlic. I didn’t have a wok so I used a pot and covered it. I wouldn’t have believed it unless I had seen it myself: on med/ high heat the eggplant softened really nicely and I would shake the whole pot rather than stirring and it didn’t burn but cooked through and got nice and brown. Do keep an eye on it b/c it can burn.
I added rice, of course and it was muy delicioso. Thank you!!! (Oh i just realized I didn’t add the sugar or the salt, until the end but it was still wonderful.)
Elaine says
Cristina,
Thanks for your feedback!! Cooking eggplants with less oil is more healthy but only requires a little bit patience and time. Happy cooking!
Lizeth Palma Cuesta says
I made this recipe and all my family loved it! I will be making it whenever we have eggplant again so thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Elaine says
Thanks Lizeth for the feedback. This is on my top list too because it is very easy to make with limited ingredients.