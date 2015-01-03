China Sichuan Food

Old style Chinese egg cake calls everybody’s childhood memory. This is also referred as mini Chinese sponge cake.

Chinese egg cake

I am always wondering where those yummy little cakes are originated. But I am familiar with them when I was just a little girl. At that time, cakes were quite treasure because we cannot make them at home. However they are always available at larger stores. You can even smell the aroma from miles away.

Chinese egg cake

Growing up, I love to recall the food in my childhood from time to time. At the very beginning, this Chinese egg cake is steamed other than baked. Then at sometime, baked version was on almost every store. Compared with steamed version, I prefer baked version because I can still taste the raw egg taste even after adding lemon zest in the batter.After made this successfully around two weeks ago, I make this little egg cake at least twice every weekend for a quick breakfast.

There are many easy and quite yummy cakes during my childhood. This one is made with egg and flour and we have another one made with yeast and rice flour, check that recipe here-Chinese steamed  rice cake(sometimes is also known as sugar cake)

Chinese egg cake

The muffin tin I am using is around 50*15mm for each cupcake.

Chinese egg cake

The most important step of this recipe is to  whip the egg until really light(white and no large bubbles anymore). I would suggest using warm water to speed up the process in cold winter days.

Chinese egg cake

Chinese egg cake

I got lots of requests concerning about measuring the ingredients in volume like cups, tablespoons and teaspoons.For traditional Chinese stir fries or soups, I used to skip any measurement process and made adjustment based on personal experience. But I started measure in volume especially for seasonings once I realize that reliable personal experience need years of practice. I use my kitchen scale for almost all of my baking and dessert recipes, as the precise ingredient amounts are so important of a successful baking.   So Elaine still highly recommend buying yourself a kitchen scaleTechnology changes cooking skill only if you use it. 

However, I understand that many of you come across with a desperately needed recipe but there is no kitchen scale on hand. So I update this recipe with volume measurement. I am using US volume measurement. So 1 cup=240ml, 1 tablespoon=15 ml and 1 teaspoon=5ml.

Chinese Egg Cake
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Old-styled Chinese egg cake
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cake, egg
Servings: 12 Making 12 mini egg cakes
Calories: 45 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 middle size eggs ,room temperature eggs
  • 60 g cake flour ,1/2 US cup
  • 40 g castor sugar ,around 3 tablespoons+1 teaspoon
  • 5 g oil ,olive oil or other vegetable oil around 3/4 teaspoon
  • warm water ,for speeding up the whipping process, not required in summer days.
Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 180 C around 350F.
  2. Prepare a larger container and add half full warm water, then place your mixing bowl on the warm water. Add eggs and castor sugar. Whip at medium speed until light and fluffy. And then use low speed to remove some large bubbles. This step is the key of success and may take 12- 15 minutes until the mixture reach the ribbon stage.
  3. Shift flour in. Then use a spatula to combine well. And lastly add oil and well combined too.
  4. Prepare a mini 12 paper lined muffin tin mold and pour the batter in.
  5. Bake at the middle rack for 15 to 20 minutes until the surface is well colored.
Chinese egg cake

