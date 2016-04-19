China Sichuan Food

Learn how to make Chinese chili oil (Chinese chili sauce), the essential seasoning for lots of Chinese cuisine, especially Szechuan style dishes. And Elaine gets the secrets of making the perfect Chinese chili oil with strong enough flavor and bright red color.

Chinese chili oil

Chinese chili oil is also called red oil in China. It is a combined seasoning using red pepper, Sichuan peppercorn, mixed spices, ginger and toasted sesame seeds. High temperature oil is usually used to stimulate the strong aroma of red pepper powder. But meanwhile, it brings dark red color instead of bright red color. We will add red pepper powder by two batches, poured over by oil of different temperatures. High temperature oil can simulate the strong aroma while lower temperature oil brings us the bright red color.

Traditionally people in Sichuan first toast red peppers and then break them by hand using a stone grinder. But now we directly buy red pepper powders from the supermarket and this homemade Chinese chili oil can be finished within 10 minutes.

About the spices

In Sichuan cuisine, spices play important roles. If you visit a Sichuan style restaurant selling Chongqing noodles, they use lots of spices in the hot oil. It is ok to skip some of the spices but at least you need to prepare ginger, bay leaves, scallion white, star anise, Chinese cinnamon, Sichuan peppercorn, and cloves.

Place around 5 tablespoons of red pepper powder in a bowl.

Chinese chili oil

Heat the spices in oil over the slowest fire for around 5 minutes until the scallion white becomes slightly brown and you can smell the strong aroma. Filter all the spices out and leave the oil in the pot.

Chinese chili oil

Chinese chili oil

Re-heat the oil in the pot until slightly smoky and then pour half of the hot oil over the red pepper powder.

Chinese chili oil

There will be large bubbles this time.

Chinese chili oil

Add another 2 tablespoons of red pepper powder, 1 tablespoon of toasted sesame seed and 1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn in the bowl. Rest the left oil for around 3 minutes and pour the left half oil again.

Chinese chili oil

Chinese chili oil

The red oil will turn bright red after 24 hours.

Chinese chili oil

Keep the chili oil in air-tight container and this can be kept up to one month in room temperature.

Chinese chili oil

This chili oil can be directly used in following recipes.

Chinese Chili Oil
A perfect Chinese chili oil combines strong aroma and bright red color
Ingredients
  • 7 tablespoons red pepper flakes ,Sichuan style pepper flakes is fried before curshing
  • 1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 cup vegetable oil or 1/2 cup more for adjusting
Spices (it is ok to skip some of the spices, but keep the musts)
  • 1 thumb ginger ,must
  • 2 bay leaves ,must
  • 3 star anise ,must
  • 1 bark Chinese cinnamon
  • 3 scallion whites ,must
  • 1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn ,must
  • 4 cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon whole cumin seeds
  • 1/8 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 Amomum tsao-ko ,Cao Guo
  • 3 amomum kravanh ,White Dou Kou
Instructions
  1. Heat the spices in oil over the slowest fire for around 5 minutes until the scallion white becomes slightly brown and you can smell the strong aroma. Filter all the spices out and leave the oil in the pot.
  2. Place around 5 tablespoons of red pepper powder in a bowl.
  3. Re-heat the oil in the pot until slightly smoky and then pour half of the hot oil over the red pepper powder. Rest the left oil for 5 minutes.
  4. Add another 2 tablespoons of red pepper powder, 1 tablespoon of toasted sesame seed and 1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn in the bowl. Pour the left half oil again.
Recipe Notes

The nutrition facts is calculated based on one bottom of the oil 

Chinese chili oil--Szechuan style red oil

Comments

  1. 5 stars
    Made my chili oil for the first time last week and it turned out delicious!! followed the recipe (with all of the added spices) but didn’t have sichuan chili flakes so I settled for thai chili flakes. My oil turned out a beautifully deep red color and full of flavor and spice. I loved it and will stick to making my own chili oil from here on out. Thank you!

    • Thank you Xia for your lovely feedback. With all of the spices added, wow, I feel I can smell the aromatic in front of the screen. Happy cooking and enjoy your journey of making yummy dishes with chili oil.

  2. Impossible d’avoir les 2 derniers éléments en France. J’ai de la cardamone noire ,mais cela ne fera pas l’affaire, car le goût est camphré et pas fumé. Bisous et merci Chris 06

  4. 5 stars
    Hi Elaine-
    I am looking forward to making this but I have a question: how much of the Chinese Cinnamon Bark should I use, and do you recommend a specific brand?

    • Kraig,
      Use a very small piece of Chinese cinnamon , usually we use 1cm * 2 cm piece, otherwise, it might bring bitterness to the red oil.

      • 5 stars
        Thank you for the reply. I made this yesterday using ALL of the spices and I cannot say how much I love this recipe! I used extra peppercorns as I love the numbing effect they give but it didnt seem to come through very well. I used this on my eggs this morning and the flavor is just incredible.

Chinese Pantry

