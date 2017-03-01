Learn how to make a warm and yummy Chinese style beef noodle soup (牛肉面).

Beef noodle soup possibly is the most favorited Chinese style noodle soup. Every noodle restaurant serve their own beef noodle. You can find beef hand pulled noodles (牛肉拉面) in Lanzhou noodle restaurant, a spicy Sichuan style braised beef noodle in a Sichuan restaurant, a much milder taiwanese braised beef noodle (台式红烧牛肉) in a taiwan food restaurant.

As a big fan of beef noodle soup, I usually make a large pot of braised beef and fridge as the essential topping of my breakfast noodles at home. Do not get scared by the long list of ingredients, it is quite easy and requires little cooking skill. But get yourself a good simmering pot before starting.

Ingredients

1000g Beef shank or sirloin

2L beef bone stock or pork stock

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 middle size tomato

1/2 red onion

2 leek onions

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tablespoons Doubanjiang

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

Pinch of salt to taste

chopped green onion and coriander (for garnishing)

whole coriander (for decorating)

noodles for 3-4 servings

Spices

2 bay leaves (香叶)

2 star anises (八角)

1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn seeds (花椒)

1 bark Chinese cinnamon (桂皮)

1/2 teaspoon clove (丁香)

1 small nutmeg (肉豆蔻)

1 Chinese cardamom (砂仁)

Instructions

Cut beef into larger chunks and then place in a large pot with enough cold water. Throw one spring onion and several ginger slices, bring to a boil and then pick the beef chunks out (so there will be no floating dirt on the meat and we can skip rinsing process.) Drain.

Heat up around 2 tablespoons of oil in a deep stewing pot and fry doubanjiang for half minute over slow fire, then place garlic, ginger, leek onion and red onion in, fry until aromatic.

Return cooked beef and stir for several minutes until the beef is slightly browned, place tomato wedges, spices, light soy sauce and add warm stock to cover all the content. Bring to boil and then slow down the fire and simmer for around 1 hour.

Pick the beef out and strain the liquid to remove cooked vegetables and spices, add salt to taste (the soup can be slightly salty compare with common soups)and simmer for another 15-20 minutes.

Keep the soup base warm and at the meantime, cook noodles according to the package instructions.