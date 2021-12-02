Chinese style beef congee (生滚牛肉粥) is one of the most popular Cantonese congee in restaurants.

Porridge or congee is believed to be great for morning or as a staple in regular meals. I love to cook various types of congee for my family in cold days. This is one of my daughter’s favorite morning. I usually love to serve congee with pickled dishes or salted duck egg .

The most common congee is common rice porridge (白米粥). But the rice can become something interesting by adding extra ingredients like beef, seafood or preserved vegetables. We call this method of cooking ingredients in boiling congee as “生滚”. Meat in the congee is unbelievably tender. If you order this congee in Cantonese restaurants, there are two options, either with salt or not. But salt is the key seasoning to activate the aroma of the rice. So I highly recommend adding to finish the flavor.

Cook’s Note for smooth congee in regular pot

Freezing the rice grain before cooking can fasten the cooking process and make the congee much softer with broken grains. Another helpful tip is to soak the grains before cooking, also can speed up the process. The two methods work fine independently. Or you can freeze the rice after soaking in the previous and make the process even quicker. Mixing some oil can help to separate the grains and prevent them from sticky to the bottom. The rice can be added in the pot with cold water or boiling water. In addition to plain and match well with almost everything white congee, we can add green vegetables, seafood, chicken or mushrooms to bring the congee colorful and savory.

Instructions

Make basic congee. Wash the rice in advance and then soak with clean water for 30 minutes. Mix with 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil or sesame oil. Set aside for 15 minutes. You can freeze the rice in the previous day. Bring the water to a boiling in a pot and then add the soaked rice. Heat until boiling again and slow down the fire and continue cooking for 30 minutes. Then transfer half of the congee to a claypot.

Marinate beef slice with salt, ground white pepper, ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of cornstarch. Mix for half minute. Then place the beef slice in the congee.

Stir quickly to separate the beef slices as soon as possible. Continue cooking for 1 minute. Add salt and mix well. Turn off fire, add chopped lettuce, shredded ginger and white pepper. Serve with your favorite side ingredients.