Super easy sweet char siu with noodles. If you love Chinese Char Siu, This is a super easy Char siu with noodles. Marinate the meat in the previous night and just fry it in the next day. A lovely noodle dish can be finished within 30 minutes.

Chinese Char Siu gives a very interesting savory and sweet flavor. I love this so much because this flavor works extremely well with all types of staple ingredients.

Char siu in China has lots of versions. Most of the restaurants using very basic ingredients like soy sauce, oyster sauce, Chinese five spice powder, aromatics and red yeast rice powder for coloring. But a more home cooking friendly method is to use char siu sauce, which can guarantee 100% success rate.

Instructions

Firstly pork some holes on the pork butt slice. And then marinate the pork butt (or pork belly) with char siu sauce, light soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Message well and then cover with plastic wrap and set in fridge overnight.

Place only pork baking cracks (discarding garlic and ginger). Mix marinating sauce with 1 teaspoon of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil for brushing.

Roast the pork butt at 200 Degree C for 30 minutes. Take the pork out and brush the marinating sauce at 10 and 20 minutes. Remember to turn over. Cut into slices.

In a small pot, add 2 tablespoons of water, 1 tablespoon of char siu sauce, 1/2 tablespoon of light soy sauce and 1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder. Bring to a boil and set aside.

Cook noodles, recommend using egg noodles, instant noodles or alkaline. Follow the cooking time on package or reduce around 1 minute cooking time. Add green vegetable in the ending of cooking noodles. Mix the sauce with noodles and top with sliced char siu.

