Char Siu Noodles

Super easy sweet char siu with noodles. If you love Chinese Char Siu,  This is a super easy Char siu with noodles. Marinate the meat in the previous night and just fry it in the next day. A lovely noodle dish can be finished within 30 minutes.

Chinese Char Siu gives a very interesting savory and sweet flavor. I love this so much because this flavor works extremely well with all types of staple ingredients.

Char siu in China has lots of versions. Most of the restaurants using very basic ingredients like soy sauce, oyster sauce, Chinese five spice powder, aromatics and red yeast rice powder for coloring. But a more home cooking friendly method is to use char siu sauce, which can guarantee 100% success rate.

Instructions

In a small pot, add 2 tablespoons of water, 1 tablespoon of char siu sauce, 1/2 tablespoon of light soy sauce and 1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder. Bring to a boil and set aside.

Cook noodles, recommend using egg noodles, instant noodles or alkaline. Follow the cooking time on package or reduce around 1 minute cooking time. Add green vegetable in the ending of cooking noodles. Mix the sauce with noodles and top with sliced char siu.

Char Siu Noodles

Servings: 2
Calories: 168 kcal
Ingredients
  • 2 serving noodles , recommend egg noodle, instant noodle or
  • green vegetables as needed , choy sum, Chinese broccoli or broccoli.
  • 200 g pork butt
  • 3 tbsp. char siu sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 thumb ginger
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
Noodle sauce
  • 1 tbsp. char siu sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
Instructions

  1. Firstly pork some holes on the pork butt slice. And then marinate the pork butt (or pork belly) with char siu sauce, light soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Message well and then cover with plastic wrap and set in fridge overnight.

  2. Place only pork baking cracks (discarding garlic and ginger). Mix marinating sauce with 1 teaspoon of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil for brushing.

  3. Roast the pork butt at 200 Degree C for 30 minutes. Take the pork out and brush the marinating sauce at 10 and 20 minutes. Remember to turn over. Cut into slices.

  4. In a small pot, add 2 tablespoons of water, 1 tablespoon of char siu sauce, 1/2 tablespoon of light soy sauce and 1/4 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder. Bring to a boil and set aside.

  5. Cook noodles, recommend using egg noodles, instant noodles or alkaline. Follow the cooking time on package or reduce around 1 minute cooking time. Add green vegetable in the ending of cooking noodles. Mix the sauce with noodles and top with sliced char siu.

Nutrition Facts
Char Siu Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 168 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 3g
Cholesterol 60mg20%
Sodium 706mg31%
Potassium 389mg11%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 20g40%
Vitamin A 2IU0%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 27mg3%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

