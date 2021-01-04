China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Braised Mushroom with Bok Choy

Delicious braised Chinese mushrooms with bok choy.

This dish has a lovely name –香菇扒白菜, which literally means that find the Bok Choy after removing the mushrooms. It is a very basic and humble Chinese side dish.

Shiitake mushrooms present the best flavors in winter because of the cold water and strong temperature fluctuation. There are lots of patterns on the surface. We call this type of mushrooms “花菇” in Chinese meaning patterned shiitake mushrooms. This type of shiitake mushroom has the best quality and flavor. Once well cooked, they taste quite similar to meat. 

I use oyster sauce as the main flavoring flavor for this dish. Oyster sauce has a sweet and salty taste and with some smoky feeling. Commonly oyster sauce is made from oyster extracts, sugar, water, soy sauce and wheat flour. It is a seasoning for beef and fish recipes.Oyster sauce in mainly used in Guangdong Cuisine. It can work perfectly with vegetables and mushrooms. If you want to turn this into a vegan dish, substitute oyster sauce with soy sauce and sugar. 

Cook’s Note

In addition to regular fresh shiitake mushrooms, I also add 4 dried Shiitake mushrooms to enhance the flavor. Those dried Shiitake mushrooms are optional and highly recommend trying to find the difference.

Instructions

Soak 4 dried shiitake mushroom with hot water.
Remove any bad leaves of Bok Choy. Wash carefully and cut into halves if you get larger ones. Wash the Shiitake mushrooms. And mix all of the ingredients for stir-fry sauce in a small bowl. 

Heat up around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan and then stir fry garlic slices until aroma. Add Shiitake mushroom in and fry until soft. During the washing process, shiitake mushroom will absorb some water. If they get too dry and hard to cook, sprinkle some water in.

Meanwhile. In a large pot, bring enough water to a boiling and then cook bok choy until soft. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and several drops of oil can help to keep the green color and crispy taste of Bok Choy. But do not kill your vegetables. Transfer out and lay them in the bottom of the serving plate.

Stir in stir fry sauce and wait for around 30 seconds over medium to slow fire until the sauce is appropriately thickened. Transfer the mushrooms to serving plate too and pour over all the sauce left.

Braised Mushrooms with Bok Choy

Savory braised mushrooms with Bok Choy

Servings: 3
Calories: 141 kcal
Ingredients
  • 6 fresh shiitake mushrooms , cut into 4 pieces
  • 4 dried shiitake mushrooms , pre-soaked, can be substituted with fresh shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
Stir-frying Sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic , minced
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. white pepper
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 4 tbsp. water
  • 5~8 bok choy
Instructions

  1. Remove any bad leaves of Bok Choy. Wash carefully and cut into halves if you get larger ones.

  2. Wash the shitake mushrooms. And mix all of the ingredients for stir-fry sauce in a small bowl.

  3. Heat up around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan and then stir fry garlic slices until aroma. Add shitake mushroom in and fry until soft. During the washing process, shiitake mushroom will absorb some water. If they get too dry and hard to cook, sprinkle some water in.

  4. Meanwhile. In a large pot, bring enough water to a boiling and then cook bok choy until soft. Add 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of oil to keep the green color and crispy taste of Bok Choy. But do not kill your vegetables. Transfer out and lay them in the bottom of the serving plate.

  5. Stir in stir fry sauce and wait for around 30 seconds over medium to slow fire until the sauce is appropriately thickened. Transfer the mushrooms to serving plate too and pour over all the sauce left.

Nutrition Facts
Braised Mushrooms with Bok Choy
Amount Per Serving
Calories 141 Calories from Fat 108
% Daily Value*
Fat 12g18%
Saturated Fat 8g50%
Sodium 277mg12%
Potassium 106mg3%
Carbohydrates 9g3%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 1g2%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 4mg0%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

