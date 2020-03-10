A humble and easy homemade chow mein noodle with beef.

Every time when we visit Ikea on Friday, we are super happy to have 2-3 plates of the black pepper beef noodle. They use spaghettini and the dish is a very common Chinese style of chow mein noodles. All of my family members love the tastes. Then I figure out, spaghettini is the best substitute for Chinese alkaline noodle when making a bowl of yummy chow mein.

Cook’s Note about making tender beef slices

Mix oil before frying the beef can protect our sauces and starch. After spreading the beef strips to the pan, let them stay for around several seconds until the starch finish gelatinization, otherwise the marinating tissues might be separated from the meat. In addition, be gentle and quick in the whole process. The beef strips should be added at the very last of the noodle stir fry process, extra movement can cause the falling of the marinating coating and thus making the beef strips losing the tender juice texture.

About the noodles

Choose the right type of noodles. For common Chinese chow mein, they are two large groups, the first one is egg noodles (commonly used in Northern China and work perfectly with sauces). And the second is Cantonese Chow Mein, which is much drier and thinner, working best with crisper chow mein. The noodle I use this time is dried egg noodles.

Steps

Cook the noodles

1.Cook the noodles| Heat a large pot of water to a boiling, add a small pinch of salt. Then place noodles in. Gently stir. Add around 1 cup of water when the water boils. Then it becomes simmer again, wait until it re-boils. Add around 1 cup of cold water (to help the surface shrinks ) and transfer the noodles out immediately. Strain to remove extra water.

Transfer the noodles to a large plate, add vegetable cooking oil or sesame oil. Mix well and let it cool down.

Fry it up

Cut the beef steak into 1cm wide strips. Marinate with all the marinating seasonings for 15 minutes. Then mix in oil. Add cooking oil in a large pan until the oil can evenly cover the bottom of the pan. spread the beef strips in. Let them stay for around 10 seconds and gently stir them several times until the beef strips change color. Transfer the beef out and leave around 1 tablespoon of the oil in. Fry garlic and ginger until aromatic. Fry green peppers and red onion until slightly soft. Place the noodles in. Add a small pinch of salt and soy sauce. Return beef strips back. Mix well. Spread freshly ground black pepper.