China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Black Bean Fish

4 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

People in Sichuan province are great at making yummy fish dishes using very common ingredients and seasonings. The most popular one might be red braised fish (红烧鱼). I have a small girl who loves all types of fish dishes but has little tolerance to chili peppers. So this is a dish developed for her. Rich in flavors but do not spicy at all. Another children friendly fish dish is sweet and sour fish (糖醋鱼).

I have made my small bottom of homemade black bean sauce. If you are a fermented black bean lover, I strongly you prepare a small batch. It can shorten your preparing time and enhance the flavor due to the long time combination of flavors.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

How to make perfectly done pan-fried fish

  1. Make 2-3 cuts on the thickest meat of the fish and marinate with salt and several pieces of ginger.
  2. Transfer the fish to a plastic bag and add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Shake the fish gently until the fish is well coated.
  3. Heat the wok or pan firstly and then add oil. Heat oil until almost smoky.
  4. Place the fish in. Let is stay for 1 to 2  minutes over medium fire (you can gently push it to avoid sticky to the bottom ). Then turn over the fry the other side.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 fish, under 700g (the bass I use is around 550g)
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp. black bean sauce
  • 6-8 spring onion or scallion
  • 4 tbsp. cooking oil, divided
  • 3-4 slices of ginger
  • 1 and 1/2 cups of water or stock
  • a small pinch salt if necessary

Instructions

Clean the fish and cut several cuts on the thick part of the fish meat. Drain completely.Marinate with a small pinch of salt and 3-4 slices of ginger. Set aside for 10 minutes. Coat the fish with a thin layer of cornstarch. The easiest way for an evenly coating is to use a plastic bag.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat around 3 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan and fry the fish until crispy on both sides. Place on side down and let the fish stay for 3-4 minutes over slow to middle fire. Then turn over and fry the other side.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Move the fish to one side of the pan and fry half of the scallion until aromatic.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Place black bean sauce, water or stock in. Simmer for 3-4 minutes and slightly turn up the fire until the sauce is almost thickened.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

Add sections of 2 scallions and then heat around 2 tablespoons of hot oil. Pour the hot oil over the scallions.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

4 from 1 vote
black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Black Bean Fish
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
35 mins
 
Stewed fish with homemade black bean sauce
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Black Bean, fish
Servings: 2
Calories: 328 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 fish ,under 700g (the bass I use is around 550g)
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp. black bean sauce
  • 6-8 spring onion or scallion
  • 4 tbsp. cooking oil ,divided
  • 3-4 slices of ginger
  • 1 and 1/2 cups of water or stock
  • a small pinch salt if necessary
Instructions
  1. Clean the fish and cut several cuts on the thick part of the fish meat. Drain completely. Coat the fish with a thin layer of cornstarch.
  2. Marinate with a small pinch of salt and 3-4 slices of ginger. Set aside for 10 minutes.
  3. Heat around 3 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan and fry the fish until crispy on both sides. Place on side down and let the fish stay for 3-4 minutes over slow to middle fire. Then turn over and fry the other side.
  4. Move the fish to one side of the pan and fry scallion until aromatic. Place black bean sauce, water or stock in. Simmer for 3-4 minutes and slightly turn up the fire until the sauce is almost thickened.
  5. Add sections of 2 scallions and then heat around 2 tablespoons of hot oil. Pour the hot oil over the scallions.
  6. Serve hot!
Nutrition Facts
Black Bean Fish
Amount Per Serving
Calories 328 Calories from Fat 261
% Daily Value*
Fat 29g45%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Sodium 7mg0%
Potassium 99mg3%
Carbohydrates 9g3%
Vitamin A 360IU7%
Vitamin C 6.8mg8%
Calcium 26mg3%
Iron 0.5mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

black bean fish|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。