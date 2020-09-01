I love mapo tofu from a small child and my mother always cooked this at home with her self-made red oil doubanjiang (chili bean paste). This is a vegetarian (vegan) version developed from the traditional mapo tofu recipe.

In recent years, vegan and vegetarian diets have been more and more popular. We got lots of restaurant focusing on vegan dishes. Most of them are quite yummy with very little difference from regular dishes with meats. Among all of this vegan dishes, I love vegan mapo tofu the best. Traditional mapo tofu calls minced meat (pork or beef) as the main side ingredient to enhance the flavor. Tofu itself is quite plain and tasteless. But comparing and clash make tofu dishes more interesting than other ingredients. First you taste some extremely strong flavors, either hot or savory and then followed with the very faint taste from soy beans.

If we skip meat, the dish may seems a little bite plain and that’s why I use shiitake mushroom to replace meat. Shiitake mushroom is one of the key ingredient for vegan stocks because of the large group of amino acid.

Usually mapo tofu is cooked with minced pork or sometimes with beef. I make this vegetarian version so that the vegetarian foods can also enjoy it. However I replace the meat part with chopped shitake mushrooms. Why I have to do that? Here is the story.

It is recorded that there is a couple who own a restaurant mainly selling vegetarian dishes. The wife also the cook gets some pock (麻子in Chinese)on her face. Her tofu dishes are quite popular among the guests. However some guests told her that they want to eat some meat rather than just tofu. So she bought some beef and cut it to granules and adding the beef into her tofu. Then the tofu dish with beef become more popular and her guests gave the name: Mapo tofu.

Cook’s Note

1. For the tofu, I recommend using regular tofu not firm tofu or silken tofu. The taste of firm tofu is not so tenderer but silken tofu is too easy to break. Choose the right type of tofu is a key point here.

2. Blanching tofu in hot boiling water can remove the raw taste of tofu and avoid the cubes from breaking in the later cooking process.

3. When stir-fry the tofu cubes, only back push the cubes otherwise the texture might be broken.

4. Recommend using fresh grilled Sichuan peppercorn powder. I highly recommend using a grinder to grinder the peppercorn, not blending. You can see from the following picture, the white hard parts has no flavors at all,

Steps

Cut tofu into square cubes (around 2cms). Bring a large amount of water to a boil and then add a pinch of salt. Slide the tofu in and cook for 1 minute. Move out and drain. the oil turns red and then add garlic, scallion white, ginger and fermented black beans to cook for 30 seconds until aroma. Then fry mushrooms until soft. Add oil in wok and fry doubanjiang for 1 minute over slow fire untiland then add garlic, scallion white, ginger and fermented black beans to cook for 30 seconds until aroma. Then fry mushrooms until soft. Add water to the seasonings and bring to boil over high fire. Gently slide the tofu cubes. Add light soy sauce and sugar.Slow the heat after boiling and then simmer for 6-8 minutes. Then add chopped garlic greens. Stir the water starch and then pour half of the mixture to the simmering pot. Wait for around 30 seconds and then pour the other half. You can slightly taste the tofu and add pinch of salt if not salty enough. By the way, if you feel it is too spicy, add some sugar can milder the taste. But be carefully as the broth is very hot at this point. Transfer out when almost all the seasonings stick to tofu cubes. Sprinkle Szechuan peppercorn powder (to taste).