Chinese Pickled vegetables (酱黄瓜)are always one of my favorite dishes in hot summer days. Usually they are easy to prepare and have a strong unique aroma after fermentation. Another reason we may fall in love with pickled vegetables is that they can boost our appetite.

This is a recently found new ways of pickling cucumber by using soy sauce and vinegar instead of using salted water. Interesting? Haha, the taste is even more interesting.

In my hometown, people like to pickled lots of vegetables in summer days. On one hand, they can be served as cold dish in summer days when you are losing your appetite. On the other hand, when the winter comes, pickled vegetables can be used in warm strews or soups (This Suan Cai Yu is a great example).

