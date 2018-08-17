Peking style shredded pork stir fry with the famous Peking sauce.

This is one of the most popular dish among child in my family. It is full of flavor, well matched with pancakes but not spicy at all. Peking style shredded pork stir fry (京酱肉丝) is as famous as Peking style roasted duck in China. In addition, it is easier to prepare in our own kitchen.

Shredded pork and Peking sauce is the main ingredients. In China, shredded meat, including shredded pork and shredded beef are important roles. Since they are cut in similar small strips, it can be well cooked within seconds. The pork meat can be tender and chewy simultaneously.

Sweet bean sauce |Tian Mian Jiang “甜面酱”, a fermented wheat paste is extremely famous as it is the most important ingredients for Peking duck sauce. This sauce is quite popular in Beijing cuisine and Sichuan cuisine. It is commonly used in Beijing style fried pork noodles.

In Chinese stir-frying, we marinating the meat with a couple of ingredients with several purposes. The first one is to give the meat a basic flavor, using soy sauce, salt, white pepper and etc. And the second one is to make the meat juicy itself by adding some liquid. The last purpose is to add a protecting shell with the help of starch to keep the meat from overcooking by the high heat of the wok and keep the juice inside.

Ingredients

200 g Pork tenderloin finely shredded

2 tbsp. Peking sauce

4 tbsp. cooking oil

1/2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 leek scallion for serving white part only

20 moo shu wrappers for serving

Marinating sauce

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. light soy sauce you can mix with ½ tsp dark soy sauce for a darker version

1 tbsp. water

½ tbsp. cooking wine Shaoxing wine

¼ tsp. white pepper

2 tsp. cornstarch

2 tsp. vegetable cooking oil

Steps

How to cut the pork tenderloin| Cut the tenderloin into thin slices (around 0.5cm in thickness) and then pile them as a gentle slope. Then cut the slices into shreds.

Transfer the pork shreds to a larger bowl, add salt. Stir in one direction for half minutes, and then add water white pepper, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Combine well and make sure the pork absorbing all the liquid and marinating for at least 15 minutes.Then add around ½ tablespoon of cornstarch and mix well. Then mix in 2 teaspoons of vegetable cooking oil.

Heat the wok firstly until really hot and then add oil and continue for a while (8-10 seconds). Add the pork shreds in and fry quickly for no more than 10 seconds or until the sheds changes turns pale. It is completely ok if it contains some pink inside.



Add the Peking style sauce. Mix well and serve immediately.