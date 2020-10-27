This is a bumble stir-frying recipe with brown beech mushroom and white beech mushroom.

I love mushrooms very much for their special taste and nutrition fact, autumn is one of the best seasons for mushrooms and this is a super easy oyster mushrooms with black peppers. I love to make chicken soup with mushrooms, sometimes using deep-frying to create a crispy shell. You can also match it with curry. And this one is a more humble and easy mushroom stir frying. By the way, I love to highly recommend my pan-fried king oyster mushrooms for mushroom lovers. It got so many good feedbacks.

Shimeji is an edible mushroom originated in Asia. But I believe that you can also find the fresh shimeji on your local market. I mix the two variations together: brown beech mushroom and white beech mushroom to make a stir fry dish. Those beech mushrooms has a stronger fresh taste than oyster mushroom and better tenacity of shiitake mushroom. Thus now they are popular in China.

The preparation of shimeji is quite simple, just cut off the very hard end because both stem and stalk are great.

Instructions

Clean the mushrooms and cut off the hard end. Heat up some oil in wok, add green onion white to fry over slowest fire until slightly browned and seared. Add ginger shreds in.

Then place mushrooms in, add oyster sauce and soy sauce. At the very beginning, there will be lots of water. Continue to evaporate most of the water. Takes 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in sesame oil.

Transfer out and sprinkle fresh ground pepper.