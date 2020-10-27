China Sichuan Food

This is a bumble stir-frying recipe with brown beech mushroom and white beech mushroom.

I love mushrooms very much for their special taste and nutrition fact, autumn is one of the best seasons for mushrooms and this is a super easy oyster mushrooms with black peppers.   I love to make chicken soup with mushrooms, sometimes using deep-frying to create a crispy shell. You can also match it with curry. And this one is a more humble and easy mushroom stir frying.  By the way, I love to highly recommend my pan-fried king oyster mushrooms for mushroom lovers. It got so many good feedbacks. 

Shimeji is an edible mushroom originated in Asia. But I believe that you can also find the fresh shimeji on your local market.  I mix the two variations together: brown beech mushroom and white beech mushroom to make a stir fry dish. Those beech mushrooms has a stronger fresh taste than oyster mushroom and better tenacity of shiitake mushroom. Thus now they are popular in China.

The preparation of shimeji is quite simple, just cut off the very hard end because both stem and stalk are great. 

Instructions 

Clean the mushrooms and cut off the hard end. Heat up some oil in wok, add green onion white to fry over slowest fire until slightly browned and seared. Add ginger shreds in.

Then place mushrooms in, add oyster sauce and soy sauce. At the very beginning, there will be lots of water. Continue to evaporate most of the water. Takes 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in sesame oil.

Transfer out and sprinkle fresh ground pepper.

Mushroom Stir Fry
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Healthy brown beech mushroom and white beech mushroom stir-fry recipe.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: mushroom, stir fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 167 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 cups Brown beech mushroom
  • 2 cups White beech mushroom
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 thumb piece of ginger , peeled and shredded
  • 4 green onions , white part only, cut into small sections
  • 1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce , vegan for note 1
  • 1 tsp. dark soy sauce , optional only for dark color
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
Instructions

  1. Clean and prepare the beech mushrooms and drain.

  2. Hit up some oil in wok, add green onion white to fry over slowest fire until slightly browned and seared. Add ginger shreds in.

  3. Then place mushrooms in, add oyster sauce and soy sauce. At the very beginning, there will be lots of water. Continue to evaporate most of the water. Takes 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in sesame oil.

  4. Transfer out and sprinkle fresh ground pepper.

Recipe Notes

If you want to turn this into vegan friendly, use 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch to replace oyster sauce. 

Nutrition Facts
Mushroom Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 167 Calories from Fat 18
% Daily Value*
Fat 2g3%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 490mg21%
Potassium 1440mg41%
Carbohydrates 33g11%
Fiber 12g50%
Sugar 11g12%
Protein 11g22%
Vitamin A 239IU5%
Vitamin C 5mg6%
Calcium 17mg2%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments

  3. I just bought a bunch of white beech mushrooms yesterday and was looking for a great recipe. The stir fry recipe sounds really good and I will try it out today. Thanks for sharing this.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

