Comforting egg foo young with leftover homemade char siu, fresh shiitake mushroom,s bean sprouts and green onion.

Egg foo young with steamed rice (芙蓉煎蛋饭) was a popular quick launch in Hong Kong back to 70’s and 80’s. Cantonese people still love it.

Chinese egg foo young usually contains leftover char siu(Homemade char siu recipe), green onion, winter bamboo shots and shiitake mushrooms shreds. The ingredients added in the whisked egg are not fixed. For example, it is ok to use baby shrimp or other leftover roasted or meat to replace char siu. And bean sprout is usually used to replace winter bamboo shots because of the similar crunchy textures.

In Elaine’s egg foo young, homemade char siu, green onion, bean sprouts and shiitake mushrooms are used. You may find that there are other egg foo young recipes require to stir fry the side ingredients firstly before mixing with the egg liquid. This step is only necessary when some of the side ingredients require much longer cooking time, like uncooked meat shreds or sausages. Since we are using easy-to-cook ingredients in this recipe, it is really no need to bother ourselves with an extra step. You can make a larger batch of egg liquid, but I highly recommend frying one egg foo young pancake using 2 eggs each time.

More information about the brown sauce;

I find most of the egg foo young is matched with an easy thickened brown sauce on pinterest. So I make one too in this recipe. However in China, we just drizzle some light soy sauce. Next time when you are in a hurry, try light soy sauce too.

5 from 1 vote Print Egg Foo Young Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 10 mins Comforting Cantonese egg foo young with steamed rice Course: Main Course Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: egg Servings : 2 Calories : 267 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 2 large eggs

1 fresh shiitake mushrooms , root removed and cut into shreds

1 small chunk of leftover char siu , shredded

20 g bean sprouts

3 green onions , cut into 1-inch sections (front half)

pinch of salt

2 tablespoons of cooking oil Brown Sauce 1/2 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons light soy sauce

2 teaspoons corn starch

1 teaspoon sesame oil Instructions Prepare char siu shreds, mushroom and bean sprouts and green onion. Crack the eggs in a large bowl and then whisk; add a small pinch of salt and all the side ingredients. Combine well. Combine chicken broth, light soy sauce, cornstarch and sesame oil well and set aside. Load the serving plate with steamed rice. Heat up oil in a pan and pour the mixture in. Use pancake turner to shape the mixture into a small cake around 12cm in diameter (Tips shown in the video). Fry for around 3 minutes over medium fire and then turn over to fry the other side until golden brown. Transfer to serving plate. To make the brown sauce Pour the brown sauce prepared in step 3 in a deep pot. Heat over medium fire until boiling and then cook for around 1-2 minutes until the sauce is well thickened. Keep stirring in the process. Garnish chopped green onions and drizzle the brown sauce before serving. Recipe Video Nutrition Facts Egg Foo Young Amount Per Serving Calories 267 Calories from Fat 189 % Daily Value* Fat 21g 32% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Cholesterol 223mg 74% Sodium 1606mg 70% Potassium 150mg 4% Carbohydrates 4g 1% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 400IU 8% Vitamin C 6.8mg 8% Calcium 39mg 4% Iron 1.5mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

This may seems to be slightly dry after pan-frying, thanks Susanne for her lovely suggestion about serving with a soup. You can serve it with a healthy egg drop soup or mushroom soup.