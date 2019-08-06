

Quick launch of mushrooms curry over rice (咖喱蘑菇饭).

As a big fan of all type of curry over rice, I miss the taste and flavor of curry from time to time. Basically beef and chicken curry are the two most popular options on our table in China. There is always time when you do not want to go to market, searching for ingredients but make sometime delicious with ingredient on hand. That’s how this one is invented.

There are always lots of mixed mushrooms here in the market, usually 4-5 types or mushrooms are package together and there are still several options to choose from.

Basically for those who are on vegan diet, I recommend mushrooms a lot. You can create a very similar texture of meat using mushrooms especially king oyster mushrooms. Beech mushroom matches with curry greatly too. I recommend using this three types but you can combine other types too.

In addition, I love to cook the mushrooms using the very unique Sichuan style water boiling (水煮), just like water boiled pork.

Cooks’ Note

Mushrooms should be fried until the water content is almost removed for better flavoring. Eggs are optional. You can fry them for a longer time to get a more aromatic flavor or use light scrambled method to create a tender texture.

Ingredients

3 button mushrooms, sliced

3 fresh shiitake mushrooms, remove the ends and finely sliced

1 small box of beach mushroom (I use brown and white mix), remove the hard ends

1/2 red onion, chopped

1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

50g golden curry paste

2 eggs for serving, whisked (optional)

3 servings rice

Spring onion for decoration

Steps

Prepare all of the ingredients.

Heat oil over pan and fry red onion until aromatic and slightly seared. Place the mushroom in and fry for 1 or 2 minutes until well softened.

Add curry paste and 3 cups of water. Simmer to boil and heat for another minute until well thickened.

Pan-fry the egg and top this vegan curry with steamed rice or noodles.