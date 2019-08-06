China Sichuan Food

China Sichuan Food

Easy mushroom Curry Over Rice

Quick launch of mushrooms curry over rice (咖喱蘑菇饭).

As a big fan of all type of curry over rice, I miss the taste and flavor of curry from time to time. Basically beef and chicken curry are the two most popular options on our table in China. There is always time when you do not want to go to market, searching for ingredients but make sometime delicious with ingredient on hand. That’s how this one is invented. 
There are always lots of mixed mushrooms here in the market, usually 4-5 types or mushrooms are package together and there are still several options to choose from. 

Basically for those who are on vegan diet, I recommend mushrooms a lot. You can create a very similar texture of meat using mushrooms especially king oyster mushrooms. Beech mushroom matches with curry greatly too. I recommend using this three types but you can combine other types too.

In addition, I love to cook the mushrooms using the very unique Sichuan style water boiling (水煮), just like water boiled pork

Cooks’ Note

  1. Mushrooms should be fried until the water content is almost  removed for better flavoring.
  2. Eggs are optional. You can fry them for a longer time to get a more aromatic flavor or use light scrambled method to create a tender texture. 

Print
Easy mushroom Curry Over Rice
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Super easy mushroom curry over rice. Great idea for quick meals.
Servings: 2
Calories: 310 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 small box of beach mushrooms white and brown beach mushroom
  • 3 fresh shiitake mushrooms remove the ends and finely sliced
  • 3 button mushrooms sliced
  • 1/2 red onion , chopped
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
  • 50 g golden curry paste
  • 3 servings steamed rice
  • 2 eggs , well whisked (optional)
Instructions
  1. Prepare all of the ingredients.

  2. Heat oil over pan and fry chopped red onion until aromatic. Place the mushroom in and fry for 1 or 2 minutes until well softened.

  3. Add curry paste and 3 cups of water. Simmer to boil and heat for another minute until well thickened.

  4. Fry the whisked egg based on your own preference.

  5. Top this vegan curry with steamed rice or noodles and fried eggs.

Nutrition Facts
Easy mushroom Curry Over Rice
Amount Per Serving
Calories 310 Calories from Fat 252
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 28g 43%
Saturated Fat 20g 100%
Cholesterol 164mg 55%
Sodium 68mg 3%
Potassium 281mg 8%
Total Carbohydrates 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 4g
Protein 8g 16%
Vitamin A 83.5%
Vitamin C 5.8%
Calcium 6.6%
Iron 8.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
mushroom curry over rice |chinasichuanfood.com

Chinese Pantry

